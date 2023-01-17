After Bruce Alspaugh's father, John W. Alspaugh, died, the family wanted to give back to the community and emulate the impact John and his farm had on the family. They donated land in northeast Columbia for a park.
"It is my hope that the city can make my father’s farm a community park that the community will be proud of for generations," Bruce said.
The largest-ever donation of land for a Columbia park won the approval of the Columbia City Council on Tuesday night. Carol Ann Alspaugh donated 201 acres at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive for a natural area that will see only limited development. She made the donation following her husband's passing last year.
The John W. Alspaugh Park will span property on both the north and south sides of Mexico Gravel Road and the west side of Vandiver Drive. The Alspaughs' donation comes with conditions, namely that the city maintain the property as a green space and wildlife habitat, according to a memo from city staff.
City staff will allocate $300,000 in parks sales tax revenue for limited development of the property and for surrounding areas of northeast Columbia. The agreement with the Alspaugh family prohibits the development of hard-surface roads or athletic fields and courts on the property. The city plans to develop nature trails, but cars and bicycles will not be allowed beyond designated parking spaces.
The council memo notes that the property includes the Antioch and Hinkson Creek cemeteries. The new park will serve as the trailhead for the northern section of the Hinkson Creek Trail.
Bike park plans get rolling
The City Council also approved construction of a new bike park in Cosmo Park that officials hope will make Columbia a more enticing destination for sports tourism. The project, which will be built near the 4.1-mile Rhett's Run mountain biking trail, will include a trailhead, an asphalt pump track, a mountain bike skills course, a bike playground and more.
Gabe Huffington — who was sworn in as parks and recreation director earlier in the meeting — said that the bike playground will help bikers of varying ages learn to ride a bike and help develop their skills.
Sawyer Giacchi and Eddie Dixon of the COMO Composite Raptors mountain biking team said they enjoy biking because it is a way to get out in nature and get physical exercise.
"The park is something I've kind of wanted for a long time," Giacchi said. "We can just have it locally and all the people can come."
The bikers said though they enjoy the bonding of making the two hour drive together to Bentonville, they are excited to have a local park for them to practice.
"We can bring our bikes and scooters and have fun with our friends," Dixon said.
The project will cost about $775,000, according to a city memo. Parks sales tax revenue will cover $225,000 of the cost. The Frank W. Morris Memorial Trust is putting $300,000 toward the project, and the COMO Trails Association secured $250,000 from the Veterans United Foundation to pay for the asphalt pump track.
"Bike parks have grown in popularity over the past 10 years and have become key sports tourism attractions for communities throughout the United States," the memo said. "Multi-state travel to visit bike parks is not uncommon for mountain bike enthusiasts."
City staff plans to develop the pump track and cyclo-cross event space at levels that will allow them to host professional competitions.
The park is slated to be completed in summer 2024.
ARC renovations planned
The Activity and Recreation Center will undergo large renovations. Council approved plans to replace a play structure in the water zone as well as floors in aquatics office areas and party rooms. The Parks and Recreation Department will use $565,000 in parks sales tax revenue and private donations to pay for the work, according to a city memo.
The city also will spend about $238,000 to replace the building's water heater and elevator and to repair it's foundation, which is a result of the "normal wear and tear" of a 20 year-old-building, according to Huffington. All the work is expected to be done by fall 2023.
Missourian reporter Stephanie Meininger contributed to this report.