City Council closed formal discussion of ward reapportionment Monday by voting 6-1 for Trial B, which will go into effect after the April 5 city election.
The changes approved by council mean the Second Ward absorbs parts of the First Ward and the Fourth Ward gains parts of the Fifth and the Sixth Wards.
City Council was also presented with three proposed options by a special committee appointed in December to meet statutory requirements to ensure wards were reapportioned following the 2020 census.
The final plan included an amendment proposed by Fifth Ward council member Matt Pitzer to adjust the boundary between the Fourth and Fifth Wards to follow along Hinkson Creek to Providence Raod.
Pitzer said his goal was to follow a natural boundary along the creek as opposed to the arbitrary boundary through a subdivision that the original version of Trial B created.
After public hearings and community meetings, the committee voted to recommend Trial B to the council Feb 21. Chair of the ward reapportionment committee Tracey Greever-Rice said while level of disruptiveness to existing communities was considered in committee discussions, there was no way of avoiding it.
“Each of the trials has changes proposed that would affect existing neighborhood associations, owners associations,” Greever-Rice said. “The bigger we get, the harder that one’s going to be.”
First Ward council member Pat Fowler raised concerns about the lack of participation of college students in civic processes and that more active voters were among those being moved out of her ward.
“They (vote) at their permanent address even though they’re counted on census data here because this may not be where they participate,” Fowler said. She added that this could offset balance in ward participation.
Geographer Dr. Aida Guhlincozzi agreed.
“It’s really important to recognize that while students deserve a voice, they often have different geographic routes or they’re living and attending college and understandably may not be interested in voting in the local university issues,” Guhlincozzi said.
However, Fowler failed to gain support from the council for her amendment that would have moved the student-heavy areas from her ward to Second Ward.
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp of Race Matters, Friends addressed concerns about equity in urging the council to look more closely at the impact of the reapportionment.
“(We need to) continue in earnest to understand what equity is because our community is changing a lot. We can’t afford to kick the can on it,” Wilson-Kleekamp said.
Karen Sicheneder, Second Ward representative to the Boone County Democratic Central Committee, asked the council for more consideration of political data before taking a vote.
“It concerns me that I don’t even think (political data) was a factor. And when we don’t even consider that as a factor, that’s when we start talking about that really dirty word: gerrymandering,” Sicheneder said.
Fowler echoed that concern.
“I am interested in doing a deeper analysis as to the ratio and household income and impact of these groups and what that means to the representation,” she said.
The council also voted to move ahead with renovations to the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Park. These include improvements to the Lamb and Nickell shelters and the addition of multiple ADA accessible walkways.
A volleyball court will be placed adjacent to the Nickell structure, which will close from Oct. 2 to April 30, 2023. A food-truck access point will be added to the Lamb shelter, which will close from July 5 until Nov. 1.
The Burford shelter will have a complete renovation as the current structure is not able to be renovated because of its age. Burford is also in a low spot, and the shelter will be elevated in order to avoid flooding.
The current tot lot will also be relocated due to its location in a relative flood plain, Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs said.
Also Monday, the council unanimously passed three amendments to the Fiscal year 2022 Annual Budget to appropriate funds for various job training agreements with community organizations including:
- An agreement with the Moberly Area Community College for workforce development scholarships, funding for training programs and faculty leasing assistance.
- An agreement with The Business Loop Community Improvement District for a shared commercial kitchen program and scholarship assistance.
- An agreement with Job Point to fund the purchase of a training simulator, software and the acquisition and renovation of real estate.
The funding for these agreements will come out of the previously allocated $12.5 million of ARPA funds the council has set aside for projects of its kind.
The education plan led by the Health Department would focus on guiding citizens on what ARPA funds mean for them, what the eligible uses are and how they can participate in the process. Council approved two positions in the department to handle community outreach on ARPA.
Council also formally heard a petition to repeal ordinances prohibiting the use of roll carts and automatic collection vehicles for roll carts.
It accepted the petition and decided to discuss it further at a later time. The council must act on the petition by April 8, otherwise the issue will automatically appear on the August ballot.
Pitzer noted the timing of that decision is the council's next regular meeting on April 4, which is also the night before city elections. He speculated that some votes in the election might change based on whatever vote the council took.
Rachel Proffitt, who submitted the petition to council, spoke on behalf of the importance of roll carts.
"I really urge you, this has been two years of work, so please put in some work and ... consider passing this," Proffitt said.