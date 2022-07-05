Columbia City Council approved an ordinance aimed at increasing police oversight at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
The ordinance amends city code to require the police chief to request additional time to give the Citizens Police Review Board and city manager enough time to perform complaint reviews.
The city code currently calls for the city manager to hold a hearing on whether to extend a complaint review, according to city staff.
The Citizens Police Review Board wrote a letter to the council in February expressing its concern about the potential for complaints to go without review.
“Board members are concerned that the Police Department may let the time period pass without seeking an extension and thereby avoid civilian oversight on a complaint,” the letter said.
Multiple members of the public asked council members to table the code change, with some calling for an overhaul of the Citizens Police Review Board and the appeal process.
“It seems certainly premature to vote on this to me,” Robin Rotman said, “because there seems to be enormous confusion among the members of the council as to what this ordinance would accomplish.”
Other residents expressed their confusion about the ordinance change.
“This is as clear as mud,” Barbara Jefferson said.
Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters and Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer also expressed confusion regarding the code change. Peters said she would be in favor of tabling the subject to allow the council to have more discussion about the matter.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster, Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner and First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler countered. All said they would vote in favor of the ordinance with Foster describing it as making sure the Citizens Police Review Board has time to do its work.
Fowler questioned city staff on how the amendment would affect a person’s ability to appeal a decision and whether they might be shut out by time constraints.
“I think that we need to allow in the interim for our citizens to be able to file a complaint and have confidence that that appeal will be reviewed,” Fowler said.
Pitzer made a motion to table discussion of the ordinance to Oct. 3, but it was struck down in a 4-3 vote. The ordinance ended up passing in a 6-1 vote, with Pitzer being the only council member to vote against it.
Emissions, energy efficiency reports
Columbia’s greenhouse gas emissions have decreased by 1.5% since 2015, according to the 2021 Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report.
The report outlines the city’s annual emissions and was presented to City Council members at the pre-council meeting Tuesday by Sustainability Manager Eric Hempel.
Greenhouse gas emissions also came up during Tuesday’s regular council meeting when City Council members heard from Carolyn Amparan during the public comment portion of the meeting. Amparan, the chair of the Sierra Club mid-Missouri Group, continued to urge the council to move forward on developing rental energy efficiency standards.
Amparan noted that over 50% of the houses in Columbia are rental homes and developing standards could go a long way in reducing greenhouse emissions for all of Columbia.
“Moving forward rapidly on this initiative is a matter of climate justice,” Amparan said.
Sustainability staff previously reported to council members that a policy concerning rental energy efficiency could also have an impact on important community issues, such as housing affordability.
The policy will be developed through input from renters and landlords and the sustainability office has requested $50,000 in funding for fiscal year 2023 to “procure technical assistance and engagement support” to do this work.
After a brief discussion, council members voted 7-0 to allow the development of a rental energy efficiency policy to continue.
Fowler also brought up the current relations between the Citizens Police Review Board and the Columbia Police Department, calling them “toxic.”
Peters agreed, suggesting that council could bring in a consultant or an outside source to look at what’s going wrong, while Waner said she was at the point to “blow the whole thing up" and rebuild it.
Council members all agreed that the interaction between the review board and the police department was not serving the best interests of the community.
The council asked city staff to look into the best possible options on how to fix relations.
Other actions
Kathy Baker was sworn in as the city’s new director of human resources during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday. Baker has been serving as acting director since November, according to a June 30 news release.
Toward the end of the meeting, Fowler brought up concerns about the disinfection process at the McBaine Water Treatment Plant, an issue previously raised by Julie Ryan and Marie Brown of COMO Safe Water Coalition.
Pitzer countered, saying that the more pressing issue was the timeline for the renovations.
"We're now like, four years overdue on the design and the plans for the first stage of improvements and upgrades," he said. "I mean, there's just so much stuff that's just gotta get fixed and gotta get fixed as soon as possible."
At the end of the meeting, council members continued to talk about the best way to implement virtual attendance and participation in board, commission and council meetings. Fowler requested that audio recordings of meetings for council members and the public to listen to later also be part of that discussion.