A potential large homeless shelter on Business Loop 70 is one step closer to construction.

The Columbia City Council voted unanimously to grant the Opportunity Campus a conditional use permit Monday. The permit makes way for the construction of the shelter on the northeast corner of the Business Loop and Bowling Street, a large plat zoned for mixed-use.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you