A potential large homeless shelter on Business Loop 70 is one step closer to construction.
The Columbia City Council voted unanimously to grant the Opportunity Campus a conditional use permit Monday. The permit makes way for the construction of the shelter on the northeast corner of the Business Loop and Bowling Street, a large plat zoned for mixed-use.
Sixth Ward Council person Betsy Peters abstained from the vote due to being the sole owner of the property the shelter will be built on. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the permit in December.
Public support was strong in the City Council chambers.
Ed Stansberry, executive director of the Voluntary Action Center, said this is just the first step.
“There will be opportunities for more public input and we have more hurdles to cross, but we’re pleased with tonight’s outcome,” Stansberry told the Missourian.
The large shelter has spurred worry among some Business Loop stakeholders, though. The Business Loop Community Improvement District worried about public and pedestrian safety in a September letter to city leaders, calling for more planning and a look at what’s worked for successful shelters elsewhere. Business and property owners along the corridor opposed the project’s replat in October with their own letter, arguing the detriment to the area would outweigh its benefits.
City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said city staff attends the district’s meetings regularly and is working to alleviate the concerns of stakeholders in the corridor.
However, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe announced that the trustees of the property immediately to the north of the project site — who were originally opposed to the campus — have come to an agreement with the Voluntary Action Center and are no longer against it.
Tim Crockett of Crockett Engineering Consultants said the building will be positioned in a way that it will not be visible from the property to the north.
Stansberry said during the meeting that these stakeholders were the only ones in opposition who responded to attempts to work out an agreement.
“I would like that to be an example of what VAC is willing to do with the other oppositional parties in that part of the city,” Stansberry said during the meeting.
He added that once the center owns the property, it will continue to engage those in opposition and attempt to address their concerns.
The Voluntary Action Center would operate the shelter, which is planned to be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The building would be able to serve a maximum of 120 people.
A commercial kitchen would allow the shelter to serve up to 200 meals per day. The Opportunity Campus will also include a computer lab, pet kennels, storage space, laundry rooms, restrooms and showers.
The campus is meant to provide temporary shelter, but will aim to help unhoused people with transitional and affordable housing. On-site wrap-around services will intend to keep people out of homelessness.
“We feel that the services and location meet the several goals and objectives of our livable and sustainable communities section of the comprehensive plan,” Tim Teddy, director Community Development for the city, said during the meeting.
The Voluntary Action Center has been working toward the Opportunity Campus for some time, building a vision of what it will offer in collaboration with other local organizations that provide aid to Columbia’s unhoused population. The project is part of a contact with the city for comprehensive homelessness services.
Stansberry said plans include Turning Point, an organization that offers services at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist church, extending its work to eight hours a day in collaboration with the Opportunity Campus. Loaves and Fishes, which offers free meals to unhoused people, will be able to shift operations to the campus. Room at the Inn, which offers overnight shelter during the winter, will be able to operate year-round at the campus.
“They still have some organizational decisions to make as to how they will be a part of the Opportunity Campus,” Stansberry said. “But we at least have a couple of years for them to figure out how they’ll integrate into that system.”
The plans for the Opportunity Campus also include a parking lot and office space, both of which already adhere to the corridor’s zoning. A clinic that serves the Opportunity Campus’ clients could fill one of the suites in that building.