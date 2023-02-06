Dan Viets speaks about the city council’s movement for recreational marijuana

Dan Viets speaks about the city council’s movement for recreational marijuana on Monday at Columbia City Hall in Columbia. Dispensaries are required to pay a $2,000 conversion fee for licensing recreationally. “I just think that’s a little bit greedy,” Viets said, “a little bit overkill.”

 RhiannaBrown/Missourian

The Columbia City Council approved an ordinance to allow medical marijuana facilities to convert their business licenses to sell recreational marijuana.

The council voted unanimously Monday to authorize medical marijuana dispensaries to convert their current licenses to “comprehensive” facility licenses, which means they can sell both medical and recreational marijuana.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter, senior in print & digital journalism. Reach me at jiang.dataj@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you