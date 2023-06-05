Three labor organizations appealed to Columbia City Council on Monday after experiencing frustrations in contract negotiations with city management.
The pre-council work session included presentations from Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055, Laborer’s International Union of North America Local 955 and the Columbia Police Officers Association.
During their official session, council members voted to approve across the board wage increases by 4% for unrepresented permanent employees. The council also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Water and Light Association to have the 4% wage increase apply to most of their members.
Human Resources Director Kathy Baker said negotiating committees have reached tentative wage agreements with the Columbia Police Lieutenants’ Association and IAFF Local 1055. The Lieutenants’ Association agreed on implementing pay increases in October, according to a memo from city staff.
City management is still negotiating with CPOA and LiUNA Local 955, where the 4% raise increases will not be applied.
Zack Privette, President of IAFF Local 1055, appealed to the council for the first time since 2016 after negotiations with the city went south during their pre-council session.
Privette said city management has come to an agreement or close to one on four out of five issues the union brought to the table. The outlier is employee benefits.
IAFF Local 1055 proposed that coverage for cancer treatment be added into their contract. Privette said this is because firefighters are more likely to develop cancer than the general public due to the nature of their job.
City management failed to submit proposals in accordance with Chapter 19-25, Privette said. The rule states that city management should send a proposal in response to union requests by Feb. 1, 2023. Privette said city management sent one 87 days late.
“This city does not function without us,” Privette said. “Without these negotiations, our guys are going to die from cancer.”
Attorney Don Weaver spoke on behalf of the CPOA. He said in general, negotiations were going smoothly, although the association has concerns directly with council members.
Weaver asked for pay step plans and overall wage increases for employees across the board, a common request from each of the unions speaking. CPOA requested that these pay increases are implemented to protect officers with tenure.
CPOA’s main talking point, however, encompassed binding arbitration for disciplinary appeals. Weaver requested that council members refrain from commenting on police actions on social media.
Weaver argued that the city manager, who decides disciplinary action for Columbia police officers, could be influenced if council members condemned officers on social media.
“I’m guessing that you felt some political pressure regarding a few different police incidents, whether that’s from your constituents, the media or from various members of the public,” Weaver said to council members.
Over 35 supporters attended the pre-council meeting on behalf of LiUNA Local 955. Andrew Hutchinson, union representative, presented on 10 ways in which he alleges city management has negotiated with LiUNA Local 955 in bad faith. A common issue is a lack of willingness to negotiate at all, Hutchinson said.
City management is open to eliminating marijuana in pre-employment drug testing for non-commercial driver’s license positions, Hutchinson said. Though, he added that applicants who tested positive for marijuana in the past — before its legalization in the state — are still sanctioned.
Union members are growing tired of waiting for a positive outcome. LiUNA Local 955 negotiating committee members’ families are asking them to stop trying and find better jobs, Hutchinson said.
“We have built a system depending on exploitative labor and it is cracking underneath us,” Hutchinson said.
At the end of the presentation, a voice interjected normal pre-council procedure. Pierre Whitfield, a union member, said he couldn’t stay silent anymore.
Whitfield pleaded with council members to help LiUNA Local 955 in their negotiations.
“I’m going to try and hang in there,” Whitfield said. “I’m not going to let Columbia go. I’m going to keep fighting.”
The next council meeting will be Tuesday, June 20. The meeting will move from its usual Monday slot in observance of Juneteenth.