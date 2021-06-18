Columbia City Manager John Glascock and staff are seeking approval from the City Council to use CPS HR Consulting to help find Glascock's successor.
Approval of a resolution on the council's Monday night agenda would allow CPS HR Consulting to do a national search for the next city manager, who will replace Glascock after his retirement on Jan. 14.
Approval of the resolution would allow the city to bypass its normal bidding process. CPS HR would be paid $20,000.
CPS HR is the firm that conducted the search that lead to Glascock being chosen as city manager.