CAMDENTON — After a decade-long hiatus, the Columbia City Council returned to the Lake of the Ozarks for its annual retreat. Council members and city department staff members worked together Thursday to build a foundation for their vision of the city’s future.
Laughter filled the conference room at the Old Kinderhook Resort as council and city staff members did team-building activities, ranging from determining leadership styles to identifying the city’s biggest needs.
The two-day meeting is aimed at improving communication and leadership skills among the council and city staff so that they can effectively serve. During discussion led by Strategic Government Resources, a consulting group from Texas, the city’s leaders shared their goals to move the city forward.
In recent years, the council’s retreat has been held in Columbia. Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala said the in-town retreats started around 2011 amid an effort to reduce travel budgets in light of economic struggles. Despite the hotel’s estimated cost of $12,127.65 on top of a $14,975.20 contract with the consulting group, council members said the out-of-town retreat is worth the expense.
Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters felt the lake retreat is a more efficient use of time since it eliminates distractions of things people would need to take care of in the city.
“I think it might help us get more focused on what we need to look at,” Peters said. “The pandemic has pointed that out — we can’t be all things to all people, so what can we do that will make the biggest impact to improve the lives of the citizens of Columbia?”
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said she was thankful to be on the retreat, which was one of her mayoral campaign’s priorities.
“I say that because our form of government needs us to have strong relationships both with our council members and also with our city staff,” she said.
Buffaloe said these strong relationships take work, trust and communication. Instead of discussing specific details of policies, she wanted the group to create a stable foundation of relationships and knowledge of communication styles to ensure smooth teamwork.
The city’s government has undergone major changes in the past year. With a new mayor and city manager, Skala — who is the longest-serving council member — said this time of major change was perfect for a retreat.
“It’s a propitious time to talk about this kind of thing, and I’m glad Barbara decided to do it again,” Skala said.
City Manager De’Carlon Seewood acknowledged that this was the first out-of-town retreat in a while and agreed with Buffaloe about the importance of understanding others’ communication styles.
“In order for us to be successful, we have to be on the same page,” Seewood said.
Council members were scattered around the room as they chatted with city staff members throughout the day. Teasing jokes were sprinkled into serious conversations, and people mingled during breaks. Conversations ranged from talking about grandchildren to discussing solutions to the city’s ongoing trash collection problem.
Skala said the discussions illustrated the different perspectives city staff and council members shared, but the retreat will hopefully lead to more productive discussions.
Especially during COVID-19, Skala said the working relationship became more complicated as community conversation grew more coarse. He called criticisms aired in public between the council and city staff “poison,” but he felt that the retreat is a step in the right direction.
“I think the thing that we could improve the most is to reduce the amount of tension between the city council staff in public,” Skala said.
Nick Foster, the Fourth Ward councilperson who took office in April, accepted his role as the council newcomer and said he was most excited to be able to connect with city staff.
“Well, I’ve been on the council just a little bit longer than I had when this started this morning,” Foster joked as he checked his watch to a chorus of laughter.
After a few communication-oriented activities, each person at the retreat went around the room and said one word to describe how they felt. One by one, they shared their feelings, which included:
“Hopeful”
“Motivated”
“Challenged”
Buffaloe said she was happy to see how many other people felt hopeful, which was the most common word.
“When everybody gets into public service, it’s not for the money and it’s not for the accolades,” Buffaloe said. “It’s really because we believe in public service and servant leadership.”