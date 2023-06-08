INDEPENDENCE — Laughter filled the Stoney Creek Hotel conference room as 31 members of Columbia City Council and city staff gathered for the annual City Council retreat.
Attendees dressed in casual attire, speaking fluidly and comfortably without the restraints that official meetings hold.
Three new council members joined the retreat: Third Ward Councilperson Roy Lovelady, elected in a runoff election last August, First Ward Councilperson Nick Knoth and Fifth Ward Councilperson Don Waterman, both elected in April.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said the retreat is important to her because it allows city staff to build relationships with one another.
"I think when we have strong relationships built in trust and communication, that will be more effective with getting things done," Buffaloe said.
The hotel was chosen not because of its specific location, rather because its distance from Columbia eliminates many common distractions, Buffaloe said.
As the meeting began Thursday morning, a majority of staff members said they hoped to facilitate open and honest communication throughout the retreat. Attendees also said one of their main goals was to learn how to effectively communicate with each other and the public back in Columbia.
Several council members noted that they struggled with some communication from city staff, specifically when they are surprised with new information briefly before council meetings.
"I expect to not be surprised when I’m on the dais," Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner said.
Buffaloe followed with a request that fellow staff members not ask her to vote on something the same night they bring up an issue, when she doesn't have all of the information needed.
"Give me time to prepare," Buffaloe said.
The comment led to a lengthy discussion of boundaries for each role in the city. Staff collectively agreed to send to council members all information pertaining to a City Council meeting by noon the day of the meeting. Council meets on the first and third Monday of each month.
During the discussion, Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster said at times he feels like he's "used as a lever" within his role.
"I resent it," Foster said.
Foster, along with other council members, said they feel Buffaloe receives more information as mayor, sometimes to the detriment of other council members.
"Not everyone receives the same information in a timely manner, from staff or council members," Foster said.
The staff then discussed ways different layers of communication can be spread among departments in efforts to find a balance between not too much and not too little.
“There’s a lot of challenges in this world, especially in Columbia," City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said. "In order for us to work together, we have to work as a team.”
In addition to the communication matter, the group also discussed issues that confront the city, including affordable housing, solid waste, outsourcing labor and compensation.
The first day of the retreat concluded with an exercise where staff and council members wrote six words describing their activities of the day.
"Communication designed with Columbia in mind," was the response offered by Lovelady.
The retreat will conclude Friday after a series of additional staff and council activities.