A visibly angry Mayor Brian Treece directed City Manager John Glascock to increase compensation and benefits for the city’s solid waste temporary workers at the regular City Council meeting Monday night.
The moment came after most council members expressed dismay at revelations about low pay and lack of benefits for some temporary city workers.
Andrew Hutchinson, local organizer for Missouri Jobs With Justice, told the council that in the current system, these workers aren’t able to access paid leave, health insurance or fair pay, noting they do not receive the minimum $15-an-hour salary the council has requested.
He said the city doesn’t provide many of these workers who’ve been working for the city for months to pursue full time employee status, despite a staffing shortage.
Solid waste temporary worker Charles Holden, who spoke alongside Hutchinson, said he had gotten cut at work down to the muscle. He said he was afraid to tell his city boss because he feared not being able to work, and he thought he would lose his already slim wages.
“We don’t think that anyone who works full time, especially not for the city of Columbia, a city so many of us love and are so proud to live in, should go without health care, especially working through a pandemic,” Hutchinson said.
Members of the council and public alike expressed incredulity at the situation of Holden and other temporary workers when the city is experiencing a shortage of solid waste workers.
Rebecca Shaw passionately told the council during public comment that “people deserve to make a living here. People deserve to have health care. People deserve to have dental insurance. And we’re holding them back from bettering themselves and bettering the city, because you’re not putting a job online to apply for.”
Council member Karl Skala agreed, saying “It almost seems like a scheme more than a management decision. Why are we short of staffing when our temps are working on the back of trucks?”
Council member Andrea Waner pointed out these workers are being exposed to COVID-19 on the job daily and are expected to quarantine for 14 days with no pay.
“Our solid waste is being subsidized on the backs of people who aren’t even being paid then,” she said.
During pointed discussion, Glascock said it’s typical for temporary employees to work side by side with people who receive better benefits. He said the council needed to first hear from the management before moving forward.
Glascock also said that those seeking permanent solid waste positions must have a commercial driver’s license, which some don’t want and some don’t qualify for. Without the requirement, he said, the city wouldn’t have enough workers to drive trash pickup trucks.
However, several council members, including Treece, sought to move more quickly.
“At this point, I believe them (workers) more than I believe staff that tell me they can’t hire enough people to pick up the trash,” Treece said.
Staffing shortages in the solid waste division and the inability to hire workers has prompted changes in the city’s trash pickup, including limiting recycling to every other week.
“I’m willing to hear some of the complexities,” said Skala. “But I’m not willing to wait for a long time because I think the thought of the whole situation is pretty outrageous. ”
Debate over ARPA
The council also heard requests for its first allocation of the $25 million ARPA funds from city staff after months of deliberation over the fate of the historical stimulus from the federal government to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the council decided on framework for allocating the funds Oct. 4, it identified workforce development as one of the four areas of investment it sought to prioritize in its two-pronged request for proposal and community input process strategy.
The council received requests for about $2 million in ARPA funds from MACC, Job Point and CoMo Cooks, which currently provide these services and training opportunities.
Representatives of the programs outlined that the ARPA funds would allow them to expand their offerings and ability to reach and train more citizens, especially those who are traditionally underrepresented in postsecondary education or impacted by racial, social and economic inequality.
But Council members Waner and Ian Thomas took issue with the requests’ deviation from the council’s original framework. While they agreed the projects were worthwhile, they noted that the council had originally discussed putting out RFPs and prioritizing a public input process.
Thomas said while some members of the public had expressed desire to spend the funds on workforce development during previous hearings, the majority sought to prioritize housing and mental health.
Council member Betsy Peters said proceeding with these programs doesn’t mean the council can’t look at other workforce projects or still pursue its community engagement process.
“We can do both,” she said.
MU professor Jeanne Mihail said, when she read the request documents, she was stunned by the lack of detail. She said that the two and a half page requests weren’t meticulous or long enough to properly request any amount of money, let alone this highly coveted federal stimulus.
“Maybe we need more details and more evaluation metrics, but whatever it is, it needs to be a whole lot more than this,” she said.