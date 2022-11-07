The Columbia City Council encouraged the Solid Waste Utility to look further into the implementation of roll carts and automated trucks at a pre-council meeting Monday.
Director of Utilities David Sorrell gave a presentation on changes to the current refuse system for the council to consider.
Sorrell said he recommends the council consider implementing 65-gallon roll carts and automated trucks in order to minimize expenses for the city, and to attempt to end an almost 6-year-long discussion.
Currently, residents must use black bags with a logo provided by the city for trash collection. However, the division recommended that council considers eliminating the logo bag program.
During the session, council members recounted what they are already hearing from the public on the roll carts issue.
Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters said that emails she received pointed to a lack of accessibility for people with disabilities who cannot roll the carts out on their own. Sorrell said the current program that collects trash would still run, which means as long as the roll cart was put in an accessible spot for pick up, residents with disabilities would not have to roll the cart to the curb.
“We won’t go in the house, but we will pick it up outside the door,” Sorrell said.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler was concerned about how the public would react to the switch. She said she wants the finance department to ensure there would be no rate increase or decrease with the implementation of roll carts.
“We have enough concern in our community about how we are making this change to roll carts that we should get in front of that argument as well,” Fowler said.
During the presentation, City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said the costs for moving to the system are cheaper than the current expenses for the city. According to the presentation, the elimination of the black logo bags would reduce expenses by approximately $1,154,146 annually. Seewood said that during the transition to roll carts, the city can stick with the logo bag program until they are fully implemented.
“We know people are frustrated with the bags, that’s the number one complaint that we have gotten,” Seewood said.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said an important addition to the implementation includes community engagement and opportunities for residents to share their concerns and ask questions.
An unintended impact of roll carts, Fowler also said, would be on those who do not have access to trash bags. She mentioned specifically how low-income residents who need the city to provide trash bags because they cannot afford them would be the most affected by the implementation.
“I would like to make sure that we are being proactive, that whatever we are doing in transition, we’re not making those circumstances worse,” Fowler said.
Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner said she understands the plight of families who could not afford trash bags because her family experienced that before. She said she wants to eliminate the black logo bags and provide an assistance program to help those who can’t afford bags.
“Let’s get moving on roll carts,” Waner said. “It’s been six years of data gathering, anecdotal or otherwise, but I would like to see us move on something.”
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer said he wants recycling to be left alone. He said if the city tells people to get their own blue or transparent bags, residents will not know where to purchase them.
“Just leave it alone for now, because we don’t get complaints about it,” Pitzer said.
Community input about this potential change was important for Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster. He said there are residents who like the logo bag program, and that their voices should be heard too.
After the session, Solid Waste Utility Manager Steve Hunt said the council authorized the division to begin the search for automated vehicles for trash collection. He added that once the details of the acquisition of the carts and the vehicles pan out, the division will bring it to council again, where a final decision will be made. Hunt said he does not have an estimate of when this change will be implemented.
“My guess would be that we would come back with the ordinance changes first and get council to get that approved, and then we can set a schedule to actually start the implementation,” Hunt said.
The Solid Waste Advocacy Group is a local organization that has voiced opposition to roll carts. The group said it is against roll carts because residents will be less likely to recycle once they are implemented and the city will incur high costs with the purchase of automated trucks.
At the regular council meeting Monday night, Clayton Farr Jr. was sworn in as the new fire chief. Farr served as the acting fire chief since September and has been with the Columbia Fire Department since 1998.