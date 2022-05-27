CAMDENTON — The biggest issues facing Columbia were identified by City Council and department staff members during the final day of their Lake of the Ozarks retreat.
Affordable housing, homelessness, city staff retention, transportation and equity were commonly mentioned.
Staff and council members also considered a new definition of equity to incorporate into policies and debated the idea of civility in comments made in public.
In a roundtable activity, council members rotated among tables in a conference room at the Old Kinderhook Resort here. They listened to city staff members speak about issues in their respective fields, and then council members presented their takeaways.
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer pointed to working on the trash collection debate, planning use of new revenue from the online tax and filling open city staff positions.
Reviewing city codes through a lens of equity and providing paid family leave for city employees were two of Ward Two Councilperson Andrea Waner’s main ideas.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said she agreed with all the areas and tacked on community violence, proper research on policies and decision-making efficiency.
Defining equity
Ensuring all of Columbia’s leaders can define equity was a goal of the city’s 2021 Strategic Plan. Community Relations Manager Stephanie Brown and Sustainability Manager Eric Hempel presented the city’s current definition of equity to see if anyone had suggestions.
After group dialogue, it was suggested that the definition of equity be framed in a more positive light and provide an action plan to address inequalities.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler suggested that race, gender identity and abilities be included to specifically address those communities instead of the general population.
Word choice was a popular topic, and the council and city staff members decided to use more simple language to make the definition more accessible.
The definition included the phrase “redressing barriers,” which prompted several people to search for its definition online. After a suggestion from Gabe Huffington, the acting Parks and Recreation director, “eliminating barriers” was substituted in.
Buffaloe said adding positive policies was just as important as taking away negative policies when addressing inequalities, which was later reflected in the definition.
After taking time to consider the comments, Hempel presented a revised definition to serve as a starting point moving forward.
“Equity is recognizing and implementing practices and policies to ensure all members of the community can succeed and removing those that prevent success," Hempel said. "We are committed to intentionally and actively removing barriers, challenging discrimination and bias, and providing access and resources to address historical and contemporary social inequalities for all. Starting with race, those with marginalized gender identities and people with disabilities.”
Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster said achieving equity would solve many of the city’s issues.
“When those who struggle the most struggle less, we all benefit,” Foster said.
Debate surrounding civility of comments
The tone of comments during council meetings prompted some disagreements among council members.
Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala repeated his criticism of public back-and-forths between the council and city staff, which he called “poison” on the retreat’s first day.
“It undermines the authority of the city council, it undermines the authority of the whole local governance, and it drives a wedge between the public and their confidence in governance,” he said.
Skala said discourse, in general, has become coarse, but private conversations with city staff could alleviate tensions and restore the public’s confidence in city government. He said it is bad form to debate some big decisions and controversial issues in public during council meetings.
“Some of these issues ought to have been at least semi-resolved before we ever get to the meeting,” Skala said. “Otherwise, it just feeds this lack of confidence, and that's what we're suffering from to some degree.”
Fowler disagreed with Skala’s comments, saying she does not think they serve their constituents well if difficult issues are not publicly discussed.
“To suggest that we should ask all our questions in private and disagree ahead of time does a real disservice to why they even elected us,” Fowler said. “We have some deep-seated issues of inequity and people being left behind in our community, and we don't get closer to solving those by taking the process by which we make decisions behind closed doors.”
Fowler went on to say that disagreeing with someone does not mean that it is coarse discourse. She said that people who provide public comments may be anxious or upset, but their emotions are none of the council’s business. Instead, Fowler said the council should appreciate hearing about commenters’ lived experiences.
“So I don't want us to turn our focus to our public and say, ‘You're the problem because you bring hard things to our attention,’ whether or not they lose their temper — they get to.”
Buffaloe interjected and said she does not want 7-0 votes on council matters, but it is important to respect each other during discussion. She said a key factor could be assuming good intentions of other council and city staff members.
A motto promoted by Waner was “Soft on people, hard on issues.” She explained that the council and staff members need to be kind to people working on difficult issues and understand that they have good intentions.
Later in the meeting, the Strategic Governmental Resources consultant guiding the retreat’s activities said it was important to be civil to promote robust dialogue and limit attacks among the council. Fowler spoke up and said she doesn’t feel attacked when people give public comments and share concerns, reiterating that she is okay with disagreements.
Foster pointed out the difference between the two ideas, saying public comments are out of their control but they can work to make their comments to other council members more civil.