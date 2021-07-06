Following a recent spike in case rates, Tuesday night’s City Council meeting began with the first COVID-19 update since health orders expired.
Since June 21, COVID-19 cases have tripled in Boone County. As of July 4, 50.7% of Boone County residents had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 45.3% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to a PowerPoint slide presented during the meeting.
Stephanie Browning, director of Public Health for Columbia/Boone County, said she does not see the need for stay-at-home orders at this time, but that “we have all the tools in the toolbox to stop the spread of this disease.
Browning, who wore a mask during her update, said: “I’ve seen enough cases where people are fully vaccinated that have tested positive. The World Health Organization just came out within the last week that even fully vaccinated people should wear a mask when they’re not certain of the vaccine status of all the people in the room.”
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler asked whether Stephens College or MU will require students to be vaccinated before the start of the fall semester. Browning said conversations are still taking place on whether that will happen.
During the pre-council meeting, members talked about how they could collect public opinion about how the city should use the $25.2 million it is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala proposed ways that the council can better reach residents and create forums for conversations about the funds.
Skala mentioned formats consisting of small groups at tables where residents would come together to talk about their needs. Most of the time would be dedicated to conversation between community members, while council members could take notes.
Thomas said there are organizations that could help create a forum where council members can hear from those who have been most impacted from COVID-19. Some of those organizations include the Voluntary Action Center, Central Missouri Community Action, Columbia Housing Authority, among others.
The council also heard from David Sorrell, city utilities director, about the 2020 Renewable Energy Plan, which was adopted by voters in 2004. Sorrell gave council members an update on the progress. His report outlined the expansion of renewables and addressed the climate change goals that are a part of the Climate Action & Adaptation Plan.
The city met its goal of having at least 15% of its energy portfolio come from renewable sources by 2020 but, as it stands, will be unable to meet the goal of 25% by the end of 2022, the Missourian has reported.
“We believe that we’re going to be a little bit short in 2023,” Sorrell said. “That does not mean that that’s necessarily set in stone because if we do have some industry put in five megawatts of solar or something that might be enough. This is all based on load forecasts and existing purchase power agreements.”
Mayor Brian Treece made a motion to accept the 2021 Renewable Energy Plan, which was approved unanimously .
The council also was updated about a failed sewer system that is discharging raw sewage into Grindstone Creek that prompted Eric and Nicole Blume to seek permission to hook up to a city sewer line. The line runs through their property at 7750 E. Richland Road. The council had previously rejected their request at its May 3 meeting.
On Tuesday, council authorized an annexation agreement on a 6-1 vote to allow the Blume’s property to be annexed to the city boundary so that they can hook into the city sewer line. Treece voted against the annexation, citing that it was unfair for property owners outside the city limits to receive a sewer upgrade when residents within the city limits have been waiting for years.