Columbia City Council members are defending the lack of transparency in the city manager search despite criticism from some running to fill council seats in April.
The council put out a statement Friday just before close of business that gave details of the process of the search. It was the first information both community members and news media received about the search since John Glascock announced in June that he was retiring .
The statement came two days after a Missourian article described the lack of transparency in the search. That article noted that an announcement regarding the search was planned for Dec. 20, but officials would provide no other information.
Mayor Brian Treece said in an email Saturday that additional information regarding the Dec. 20 announcement will be provided next week. Only after the announcement will the public and press will be able to speak with the finalists, Treece said in the email.
"Today’s job market is more competitive, which is why the City Council conducted a process while respecting candidate confidentially," Treece said in the email.
Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner also said confidentiality is important in a job search to protect the interests of potential candidates.
"It was important for this Council to present this process in such a way that would allow the best candidates to feel comfortable in applying for the role," Waner said in an email response to request for comment.
Although the process is consistent with public and private sector human resources proceedings and abides by federal and state guidelines regarding public disclosure of personnel actions, it is a contrast to the process followed in the past hiring searches for the position.
Mayoral candidate Barbara Buffaloe said she was surprised by this search process.
"(What) I was surprised to see was the lack of community engagement in the process for this high-level position," she said. "Years past, the top candidates came and gave us a presentation to the community, as well as met with department leaders."
When Glascock was appointed, the community had the opportunity to meet and talk with the finalists. In addition, the City Council kept Columbia citizens updated with information on how many candidates it interviewed and who the finalists were.
In the statement Friday, the City Council noted that it saw how the community determined proper candidates for this position from the last search, and they took that into consideration during the search this past year.
David Seamon, another candidate for mayor, also noted that mid-June to mid-December is a long time to go without an update on the process.
"I am happy they took into account what the community had previously stated that we wanted to see. But it would have been nice to have a couple updates along the way," he said.
In response to the search being private, Randy Minchew, another candidate for mayor, called on city council to delay the selection of the city manager.
"I said that's disrespectful to people who are going to elect a new city government because you've got ... two city council (seats) and the mayor (up for election), which is almost 50% of the city council, and you're not going to get their input. So the city is going to elect us, but then our opinion on the new city manager will never be heard," Minchew said.
Tayna Heath, another mayoral candidate, agreed with Minchew's statement.
"I believe that since the mayor and two city council positions are up for election out of the seven council positions, it makes sense to wait," Heath said.
She added: "We are coming out of a pandemic and with potentially three new people to the council after the election in April. We need the new people's insight and leadership to guide the selection of a new city manager for Columbia at this crucial time moving forward."
Maria Oropallo, who is also a candidate for mayor, said the pandemic has exacerbated these problems.
“With all the disruptions of city government, the fault lines have become more visible because of the pandemic," she said.
On her Facebook page, she added that, while she agreed there was a lack of community engagement, "Where I disagree with Mr. Minchew is that we wait until April. I believe the city manager's search could be paused until the former open processes be reinstated."
Waner noted that a majority of council seats are not up for re-election, and the transition can be stressful.
"City employees need certainty about who their city manager will be because we know that any type of transition is stressful," she said in an email. "It’s important to note that a majority of council are not up for re-election in April. Our focus should continue to be on steady leadership."
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, president of Race Matters, Friends, said she is disappointed in the lack of transparency.
"I will not accept (the selected candidate) as a city manager because of the lack of transparency," Kleekamp said.
Both Seamon and Buffaloe said that they do not agree the process should be delayed.
"No matter what happens in this election, there will still be four members of the current city council who have been through the hiring process, which is the majority," Seamon said.
"I appreciate that Randy helped raise the spotlight to something that I know all the candidates have been discussing, and that's that lack of community transparency with the process," Buffaloe said. "I think where ... I would be cautious over saying to hold off until after the new mayor is that this process started when John Glascock announced his retirement, which was, you know, June of last year."
Other council members did not respond to requests for comment.