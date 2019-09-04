Existing restaurants and nightclubs that serve alcohol and have capacities of 300 or more will not be required to install sprinkler systems under new building codes adopted by the Columbia City Council on Tuesday night.
The sprinkler requirement would have been among the biggest changes in the building code revisions that the council approved to bring local regulations in line with national and international building standards.
The Building Construction Codes Commission recommended the retroactive requirement for certain businesses to install automatic sprinkler systems be deleted. However, new construction will have to install sprinklers.
Had the retroactive requirement been approved, it would have mandated that establishments such as Flat Branch Pub and Brewing, Yin Yang Night Club and Grand Cru Restaurant would have had to install sprinklers costing tens of thousands of dollars.
Mayor Brian Treece asked Fire Chief Randy White whether these establishments would still be safe without a full sprinkler system, White weighed in.
"So my concern is public safety not the cost of installing sprinklers," Treece said. "... Are you confident that 300 occupants or more would survive a catastrophic incident without a sprinkler system?"
"That's a difficult question to answer," White said. "A situation like this is similar to what we had in the sororities and fraternities."
He mentioned the death of former MU freshman Dominic Passantino, who died in his bed 20 years ago due to a fire at Sigma Chi fraternity house. That tragedy led the city to require Greek houses to install sprinklers, but it took years for all of them to comply.
While the codes commission advocated for deleting the retroactive requirement, White disagreed.
"Personally, I'm not a fan of deleting anything from the Fire Code. I think it makes it more difficult for us to do our business, and I think it's more difficult to enact things as we need them."
White did concede that a retroactive requirement would result in the city declaring buildings that were "perfectly safe yesterday" unsafe today. Given the cost of installing sprinklers, he said, that's something that has to be considered.
The council approved the code revisions unanimously without the retroactive section.
Other significant changes include requiring schools that make additions of 1,000 square feet to also add storm shelters capable of housing everyone in the school. They would also create regulations accommodating "tiny houses" and easing regulations for swimming pool barriers.