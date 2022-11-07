The Columbia City Council peppered staff with questions on a smorgasbord of local issues, ranging from renewable energy and utility upgrades to drive-throughs and police review.
Renewable energy plan
Carolyn Amparan asked the council to commit the city to using 100% renewable energy by 2030.
City staff also gave a report on the renewable energy plan. Currently, renewable energy accounts for 17% of the city's total energy load. However, the city's current renewable energy goals have recently seen setbacks. The city had fallen short of its 15% goal in 2021, only reaching 14.63%. The city also lost its power purchase agreement with Boone Stephens Solar in July when the project was canceled.
Amparan said that the time to make the push for 100% renewable energy is now.
"Although there has been some recent market volatility, the cost of renewable energy continues to trend downward," Amparan said. "We cannot eliminate uncertainty from this decision, but we can move forward with the confidence that the renewable energy market trends and incentives are with us."
Christian Johanningmeier, the power production superintendent at Columbia Water and Light, said staff is actively looking at options for the city to increase its renewable energy consumption.
"We currently have an RFP (request for proposals) pending in our purchasing department for two things: replacement energy for that Boone Stephens facility that we had lost, and then an additional 75 megawatts to happen the following year in 2025," he said.
Johanningmeier added that Water and Light is also reviewing the city's coal power purchase agreements, which are primarily with the Sikeston coal power plant.
Council asked staff to create a report that would outline the impacts and feasibility of advancing the goal to 100% by 2030.
Drive-through debate
Council discussed an amendment to the city's Unified Development Code (UDC) related to drive-throughs. The amendment would allow drive-throughs to be on street-facing and residential-facing sides of buildings after meeting conditions to block the window from view. This can be achieved through height differences between the service window and the street or by building a porte-cochere.
Currently, the UDC prohibits such drive-through facilities, according to the council memo. Tom Trabue of Trabue Engineering said he supported allowing drive-throughs to face streets but was worried about the screening stipulation.
"We're very concerned that fully screened drive-up facilities create hiding places and blind spots that create security concerns for owners, users and police officers," he said.
Resident Maria Oropallo said council should keep in mind the principles of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design.
Council voted unanimously to table the amendment until January, sending it back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for clarification.
West Ash Pump Station
Council voted unanimously to authorize the bidding process for the construction of upgrades to the West Ash Pump Station. The move came after discussion about confusion over the project's budget.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler asked staff about a grant that Water and Light applied for from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The application for the grant, which utilizes American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, asked for a higher amount than originally budgeted.
Shawn Carrico, the engineering supervisor for the water utility, explained the budgeting gap.
"The total project cost that we started with was the $3.3 million," Carrico said. "The engineering contract was $499,485, so that leaves us with an approximate balance of $2,805,000. We are estimating that the base bid is $3.1 (million), and that's why we've indicated that we need an approximate additional $300,000."
Water and Light improvements
Water and Light sought guidance from council before revising its Capital Improvement Plan.
Council advised the utility to start work on plans to implement Advanced Metering Infrastructure. This technology, sometimes called "smart metering," could send more specific and accurate metering information to the utility.
Council also advised the utility to add a third transformer to the Perche Creek substation. The addition will increase capacity at the overloaded station, and make it safer in the event one transformer is lost.
The utility also sought guidance on elevating or relocating the Hinkson Creek substation to avoid the risk of possible flooding. Council advised the utility to elevate Hinkson, although plans for the substation are somewhat dependent on the route chosen for the new electric transmission line.
Council decided to set out a larger block of time in the future to consider long-delayed plans on possible transmission line routes. The proposed line would add capacity to the city’s grid and keep the utility from resorting to rolling blackouts in emergency cases.
Police review board training
Council will discuss the onboarding process for new members of the Citizens Police Review Board at its Nov. 21 pre-council work session. This comes amidst discussions of how to address the board's dysfunction and visions for the future of the board.