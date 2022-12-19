City Council on Monday rejected an ordinance that would have required members of the Citizens Police Review Board to submit their fingerprints to the Columbia Police Department in order to provide their criminal history.

Fingerprinting was suggested to meet a criminal history examination requirement in the original charter for the board, whose role the council has under review.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter covering the city/county and state government. Studying reporting and written journalism with a minor in political science. Reach me at a.feinberg@mail.missouri.edu and on Twitter @alliefeinberg.

  • City-County Government reporter for Fall 2022. Former Assistant City Editor. Studying print journalism and political science at MU. You can reach me at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter @KAdissem, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you