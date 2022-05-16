Columbia’s City Council voted Monday night to repeal the ban on roll carts to be used for residential trash collection.
The decision came on a 4-3 vote. Voting to end the ban were Councilmembers Matt Pitzer, Andrea Waner, Betsy Peters and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe. Voting to put the issue before voters in August were Councilmembers Karl Skala, Nick Foster and Pat Fowler.
The vote came after discussion among council members who also heard a variety of opinions from members of the public.
Fifth Ward Councilmember Matt Pitzer brought the issue back to the Council, stating that removing the roll cart ban is about providing an “essential city service” effectively.
“It is clear that we need to step up and act as responsible civic leaders and do the things that are necessary in order to enable our professional staff to go out and collect trash and in recycling on a regular basis and in a reasonable and responsible way,” Pitzer said.
Second Ward Councilmember Andrea Waner made a reference to the movie “Encanto,” comparing the council’s lack of discussions surrounding roll carts to the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
“It’s (the ordinance) effectively done a wonderful job of muzzling Council for five years, whether or not it was explicitly written that we couldn’t talk about it or not,” Waner said.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters also supported lifting the ban.
Fourth Ward Councilmember Nick Foster said that during his campaign he was “clear” that he was for roll carts, saying that staffing issues move his decisions.
“We are simply not going to have the staffing to do the kind of collection we are doing now,” Foster said.
But Foster did not join the majority voting to end the ban, citing what he saw as the need to send the ordinance to a vote because of the precedent the council had set by allowing a vote on the issue in previously. He said that in his opinion roll carts were “inevitable.”
First Ward Councilmember Pat Fowler also voted to send the issue to the voters.
Third Ward Councilmember Karl Skala said he has been publicly “agnostic” about the use of roll carts but as he had said in his campaign the voters should settle the issue, not Council.
Overall, all members of the council agreed that the city needs to address the issue of trash collection to find better solutions than the current approach.
Solid Waste Advocacy Group Representative Kim Parker spoke in opposition to Council repealing the ordinance, saying that Columbia’s citizens have the right to vote on the ordinance.
Parker also called on the council to fix the current “pay-as-you-throw” system, as it has only been operation for 15 months, rather than abandon it.
“This new system could be improved in many ways. The city is responsible to have that readily available for the system,” Parker said.
Parker’s sentiments about how removing the ballot initiative would be against “democracy” were shared by other speakers.
The council also agreed to move forward with MU Health Care Pavilion Phase II construction which will expand the west and the east wings. The pavilion is home to the Columbia Farmers Market, and the expansion will add 58 additional vendor stalls and provide electricity for each stall.
The project will cost $1.6 million, and 80% will be covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The rest of the funds will be covered by the sale of tax credits from the Missouri Development Finance Board.
Corrina Smith, executive director of the Columbia Farmers Market, spoke about the growing popularity of the market recently.
“Over the past 10 years, we’ve experienced tremendous growth due to expanded programming and partnerships,” Smith said.
Some members of the public questioned how the project will help underserved members of the community. Questions about the equity impact of the expansion in addition to the overall features of the park were directed to the council and staff alike.
Some speakers expressed their concerns about the lack of basketball hoops and various park amenities within Indian Hills Park in northern Columbia and questioned why more funds weren’t being spent to upgrade that park.
Leadership of the the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, which runs the market, noted how affiliate programs are targeted to help underserved community members by providing food to food banks and assisting individuals in starting home gardens.
The Council also established a parental leave policy for sitting City Council members. There was an amendment for the resolution to include parents who assume custody of a child or adopt a child.
Second Ward Councilmember Andrea Waner brought the policy resolution to Council discussion because of the lack of one previously and she is expecting later this year.
“At this moment, the city of Columbia has policies pertaining to parents as elected officials are outdated and even exclusionary,” Waner said.
Waner said that since the Councilmembers stipends are written into the City code they are not currently covered by the Family Medical Leave Act. This policy resolution would resolve the lack of family leave.