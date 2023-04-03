City council and members of the Water & Light Advisory Board decided to hold off on a formal electric rate proposal at a pre-council work session. The board will take it back up Wednesday to provide city staff with their input.

The proposed rate structure would increase base charges by an average of 6.9 percent.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government reporter fall 2022 Studying Journalism Reach me at npqfn@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you