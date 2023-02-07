A property owner in the East Campus neighborhood is set to settle his lawsuit against the city of Columbia if it approves a replat it denied him in 2021.
Mark Stephenson sued the city last year after the City Council voted against his applications three times — in May, August and November of 2021 — amid neighbors' heavy opposition to the replats. Stephenson asked for them to accommodate his plans to build apartments.
The first attempt sought to combine Stephenson's parcels into one lot 200 feet wide. The second sought two lots with a 100-foot width. The third looked for a replat that would create three lots close to 67 feet wide.
Stephenson's lawsuit aruges that denying his replats is illegal, as replatting in Missouri is a ministerial act and his application met all of the city's requirement. A similar lawsuit filed against the city last month over replat denials in the First Ward makes the same argument.
The council approved a settlement agreement Monday on a 6-1 vote, with only First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler dissenting. Fowler asked that the matter be tabled for a future meeting so East Campus neighbors who were unaware of the proposed settlement would have more time to study the issue then show up and have their voices heard.
The East Campus Neighborhood Association has opposed the replats from the start, arguing that the resulting development would harm the historic neighborhood more than it would help. Neighbors and residents of nearby neighborhoods showed up again Monday night to voice their worries about the replats — and about what the settlement means for the city.
"I'm concerned for neighborhoods like Benton-Stephens or other older neighborhoods where an aggrieved developer can file a lawsuit as a threat, and then the city essentially folds in and subverts the law," Peter Norgard, a Benton-Stephens resident, told the council.
Norgard added that the settlement creates "a pathway forward for people in similar circumstances to subvert the will of the council."
East Campus resident Cecile Bentley suggested the council would be giving up its ability to decide whether something is beneficial or detrimental to the community, an ability she said the council used during its three denials of the replats.
"This is not an authority that I think you should give up lightly," Bentley told the council, adding that there are two paths forward: council discretion that ensures the public is heard, or reducing everything to a rule.
"That's a lot of work for staff, a lot more work for developers, and it's still not going to get rid of the problem," she said.
Bentley called for a hold on all future replats until "overdue neighborhood protection standards" move forward. She argued these standards could reduce confusion and arguments over zoning issues.
City Counselor Nancy Thompson said during the meeting that the agreement requires the council to reconsider the replat proposal that would create three 67-foot-wide lots. It also includes a $15,000 payment to Stephenson to cover his legal expenses.
If the three plats are ultimately approved by the council, Thompson added, Stephenson will dismiss his lawsuit.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe noted that the agreement only deals with the replat, not the building that could follow.
"I'm looking forward to stronger design guidelines because they are a must for our multifamily (corridors)," Buffaloe said.