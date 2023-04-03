The exclusion of roller derby courts from the expansion plans for the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse led the City Council on Monday to table the consideration of its construction until May 1.

Phase II of the construction of the fieldhouse, a $5.8 million project, will expand on the facility that opened in 2019. The second phase of the facility’s construction could:

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you