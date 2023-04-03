The exclusion of roller derby courts from the expansion plans for the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse led the City Council on Monday to table the consideration of its construction until May 1.
Phase II of the construction of the fieldhouse, a $5.8 million project, will expand on the facility that opened in 2019. The second phase of the facility’s construction could:
- Double the number of hardwood courts from four to eight.
- Add office space, restrooms on the lower level, a seating area and a multipurpose room that will house e-sports leagues.
Include 250 new parking spaces.
- Extend Philips Farm Road 290 feet from the front of the fieldhouse to the facility’s third parking lot entrance.
The hardwood courts are used for basketball, pickleball, volleyball and wrestling.
While the local roller derby community has communicated a need for courts, Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington said that the use of roller skates on the hardwood floors would remove the floors’ finish.
Aly Wright, co-chair of the CoMo Roller Derby Coaching Committee, noted the group has been searching for a home since the closure of the Empire Roller Rink in 2019. The group allows adults of all genders to learn how to play roller derby and currently plays in Hallsville.
“We’ve been told that the floor is not suitable for roller skates because of wear and tear on the finish of the floor, but we are are aware of many other similar floors that have seen no undue wear and tear from skates,” Wright said, noting large tournaments in Philadelphia.
Wright, who is transgender, added that she has found a home in the team “in ways that I never had before.”
James Roark-Gruender, owner of Passions Adult Boutique on Business Loop 70, said the city should also consider small groups who serve marginalized people, not just the leagues with thousands of members.
“What they do is save these people’s lives because they deal with people in fringes,” Roark-Gruender said about CoMo Roller Derby. “They deal with the trans community and those people come in have a space that they feel safe in.”
Roark-Gruender also said Passions would sponsor the refinishing of the floors for the next five years, which staff said could cost $6,000 a year.
Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner, who has played roller derby in the past, said it was disappointing that staff hasn’t yet looked at alternative hardwood floors that would allow for roller derby play.
The council directed staff to look into such possibilities as well as the inclusion of transportation services for low-income children that would like to use the facility.
Huffington said there is a possibility that roller derby could be included at the Northeast Regional Park facilities, but that staff would bring information about other options to the council in May.
The proposed plans for the facility otherwise attracted widespread support from local sports leagues.
Dean Berry, founder of the Columbia Youth Basketball Association, noted that the league will only continue to grow with the city, and more courts are needed.
“(Columbia Public Schools) keeps building more schools,” Berry said. “I’m quite sure that our numbers are going to increase as well.”
The project’s budget includes funds from the city’s Park Sales Tax, from the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Development Fund and from the city’s General Fund
Drive-thrus
Drive-thrus in Columbia will be allowed to be built with their service windows facing public streets under certain conditions, council decided Monday.
The original proposal allowed service windows to face a street if they were screened by a porte-cochere and landscaping, or if the building was below the grade enough that its service window was not visible from the street.
The proposal met opposition from the Columbia Board of Realtors and some residents who were concerned about safety. They argued screening service windows could block drivers’ view of pedestrians and police’s view of what’s going on behind the wall. Some also argued that the proposal created too many requirements for traffic impact analyses.
The amendment the council passed Monday no longer included the requirement for physical structures to screen service windows on a public street. Drive-thrus constructed in the city will be able to have a service window facing a street if its wall includes architectural features that “visually interrupt the wall plane” and are consistent the other sides of the building, according to a memo from city staff. The street-facing wall will also have to be at least 20% transparent.
The amendment does not include the three additional scenarios included in the original proposal that required traffic impact analyses. But the amendment the council passed does allow the traffic engineer the discretion to require an analysis in scenarios where one is not required. Additionally, the amendment “clarifies that no menu boards or other signs shall be visible from an R-1 or R-2 zone district that shares a property line with the drive-up parcel,” according to a presentation from city staff.
Tom Trabue of the Columbia Board of Realtors said the organization was satisfied with the amendment passed Monday.
Paul Steeno, a city resident who formerly worked as an administrative assistant for the Jefferson County director of code enforcement, said the amendment could pose a slippery slope.
“It’s watering down the initial intent of the Unified Development Code,” he said.
My House concerts return
The council approved an operations agreement for an outdoor event and concerts at My House Nightclub and Sports Bar that would close its nearby downtown streets from May 5 to May 7.
The closures would take place as follows:
- Sixth Street would be closed between Cherry and Locust streets from 6 p.m. on May 5 to noon on May 7.
- Seventh Street would be closed between Cherry Street and the facility’s alley on May 6 only from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be three concerts on Sixth Street and a street fair on Seventh Street on May 6. My House faced criticism from the Missouri State Historical Society last year for the way its concerts played out downtown. Owner Dan Rader said last year that he made changes to the way the concerts operate in order to make the historical society more comfortable.