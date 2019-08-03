Bills that would give the MU Police Department primary jurisdiction over Greektown and streets bordering the MU campus are up for vote by the Columbia City Council on Monday.
As it stands, four bills establishing agreements between the Columbia and campus police departments appear on the council’s consent agenda, which means they are not slated for public discussion. The council could move the bills to old business, however, if any of its members or anyone from the public asks it to do so.
One of the bills would make MU police the primary responders to calls originating from Greektown properties. A memo to the council says the move would lend more university resources, such as student conduct referrals, to respond to problems in the area.
A similar bill would give MU police authority to respond to calls on streets bordering or running through the college campus, and a third would make them the primary responders to private apartment complexes MU leases as housing for its students. It would apply for now to a building at Campus Lodge.
The fourth bill calls for a general mutual aid agreement between the city and MU police that defines how the two can collaborate during emergencies or other events that require responses from both departments.
The agenda also includes a proposal to rezone property at McKee Street and Clark Lane to allow an apartment building, a report on whether to begin work on a development plan for the area west of the city limits and a proposed speed table to slow down traffic on a section of William Street.
McKee Street rezoning
The council will hold a public hearing on a request by SBSR Properties to rezone a little less than an acre of land at McKee Street and Clark Lane to allow multi-family apartments instead of duplexes. SBSR is proposing up to 14 new four-bedroom apartments, or a total of 56 bedrooms.
A memo to the council notes that zoning on the north side of McKee Street that was approved in 2011 allows for higher densities than SBSR is seeking. Twelve apartments have been built on one of those properties. Another plan includes 33 dwelling units. It was never built, but the zoning remains.
West-area planning
The council will consider a report from city staff recommending a process for creating a development plan for areas west of the city limits. The memo said the need for such as plan was made clear by recent discussions of the Henderson Branch sewer extension, which the council rejected, and the recent request for zoning to accommodate the Perche Ridge subdivision. The Boone County Commission approved that zoning Tuesday night.
The memo suggests city and county staff and commissions should work together on a west-area plan. It proposes the following steps:
Create an initial boundary study. Staff says the boundary should include land from the north side of I-70 to south of Route K.
Collect data on existing land use, ground cover, infrastructure locations and capacities, development activity, and plans and projects.
Reach out to the public and both the city and county planning and zoning commissions to get assessments of existing conditions and determine what a plan’s goals would be.
Prepare and present a recommendation for public and stakeholder review, then revise it as necessary and hold public hearings before adopting it.
William Street speed table
The council will hold a public hearing to consider the installation of a speed table on Williams Street between Broadway and Rollins Street. A speed table is an elevated section of pavement designed to slow down traffic. The project would cost $10,000. In 2017 the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program rated the project as the third highest priority.