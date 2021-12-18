The Columbia City Council will discuss requests at its regular meeting Monday to spend about $2 million in federal ARPA funds to expand ongoing workforce development programs.
The council will also have the first reading of a proposal to put an internet sales tax question on the April ballot. County commissioners on Thursday signaled their intention to do the same.
Also Monday, the long-awaited announcement of a new city manager will be made at a 4 p.m. briefing in the council chambers. Unlike previous searches, the council has not provided the names of any finalists to the public, citing a desire to protect candidates in a difficult job market.
The proposed tax, if approved by voters, would take effect in January 2023, under a law passed last spring by the legislature. It would emulate the local sales tax rate of 2% and would be raised or reduced alongside any future adjustments to the local tax, according to an informational memo from the city staff.
Bill 399-21 prepared by City Manager John Glascock and staff cited a desire to protect Columbia businesses from unfair competition with vendors located outside of the city limits — particularly those operating online — who are not required to collect local taxes.
According to the bill, under the current system, if a person residing in Columbia purchases an item at a retail store in Columbia, the person pays a state and local sales tax on the purchase price. If the same person purchased the same item from an internet-based vendor, that vendor is not required to collect and remit the same local sales tax, giving them a competitive advantage hurting local vendors.
The tax would help to insure that all of the City’s residents help fund local programs and services, regardless of where they make their purchases, advocates say.
ARPA FundsThe council will hear requests for its first allocation recommendation for $2 million of the $25 million ARPA funds from city staff after months of deliberation over the fate of the historical stimulus from the federal government to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The measure directs funding towards three workforce development programs that would prepare future workers, retrain dislocated workers, and encourage entrepreneurs who want to start their own business.
The three programs — MACC, Job Point, and CoMo Cooks — currently provide these services and training opportunities. The ARPA funds would allow them to expand their offerings and ability to reach and train more citizens, especially those who are traditionally underrepresented in postsecondary education or impacted by racial, social, and economic inequality, according to the bill.
The MACC proposal would expand the Mechatronics and Makerspace programs, as well as customized training and early college career and technical education scholarships.
The CoMo Cooks shared commercial kitchen proposal is for the purpose of purchasing additional equipment, renovating space in a new permanent location, and increasing program offerings for marketing, retail, business coaching, workshops and training.
The Job Point proposal would enable the purchase and renovation of a new training facility and purchase of software and a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) simulator. The ARPA funds have been a contentious point of debate about spending methods and priorities. Many members of the public voiced concerns during public hearings, saying the council hadn't properly solicited public opinion and the choices for ARPA spending weren't based on substantial data. They also argued that the plan didn't effectively address structural inequalities or assist those who'd been most negatively affected by the pandemic, particularly those who were unhoused and impoverished. At a pre-council meeting Oct. 4, consensus emerged for a two-pronged effort seeking requests for proposal for specific spending areas while also engaging the community in a wide-ranging input process.
Sewage and wastewaterThe council is also expected to hold public hearings Monday on sewer rehabilitation and wastewater debris removal improvements.
The proposed sanitary sewer system improvements will rehabilitate approximately 75,000 linear feet of sewer line with an estimated $3,025,000 from the Sewer Utility Revenue Bonds. The project would repair sewer pipe, manholes and lateral connections located primarily in the downtown and Business Loop 70 areas to improve structural deficiencies. The project is anticipated to begin in late FY2022.
A separate public hearing will concern the proposed construction of Mechanical Screens at the WWTP Wetland Pump Station.
Typically, after the wastewater treatment process, waste discharges to the Missouri Department of Conservation Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area. Natural debris accumulated through the treatment process can accumulate and obstruct the screens, which hinders its travel and damages pumps. Currently, the debris is manually removed, which is labor intensive and hazardous during certain weather conditions.
This project would construct an automated debris removal system to discharge debris to the side of the pump station where it can be safely and more easily removed.
Training, data agreements with MUThe council will also discuss authorization of collaboration between MU’s Fire and Rescue Training Institute (MU FRTI) to provide Live Fire Instruction at the City of Columbia Fire Training Academy.
The MU FRTI program brings training opportunities on fire and emergency service response to localities across the state.
The agreement would enable MU FRTI to assist with the Columbia Fire Department’s Live First Course, which would be available to other fire departments.
A separate agreement with the MU Institute for Public Policy the council will discuss would extend The Boone Indicators Dashboard project .
The project, initially authorized in 2017, presents a variety of health, education, social, economic, and housing data for issues relevant to Boone County.