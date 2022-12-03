The Columbia City Council will decide whether to do away with the city’s branded trash and recycling bags at its regular meeting Monday night.

City staff collected feedback from the city’s BeHeard.CoMo website and in-person resident input meetings. The majority of participants are in favor of trashing the logo bags, according to a council memo.

  • City-County Government reporter for Fall 2022. Former Assistant City Editor. Studying print journalism and political science at MU. You can reach me at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter @KAdissem, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

