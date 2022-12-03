The Columbia City Council will decide whether to do away with the city’s branded trash and recycling bags at its regular meeting Monday night.
City staff collected feedback from the city’s BeHeard.CoMo website and in-person resident input meetings. The majority of participants are in favor of trashing the logo bags, according to a council memo.
The council will also hold a public hearing on updating the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan. The proposed update is the first since 2013. The council will vote on whether to approve the new plan at its Dec. 19 meeting.
During the pre-council work session on Monday, the council will receive a presentation on and demonstration of the SeeClickFix customer relationship management (CRM) system.
City staff think a change in CRM is necessary to better increase public engagement in filing public works and other complaints and allow residents to better track their complaints and problem resolutions.