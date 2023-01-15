The Columbia City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on calling a special election to decide whether to impose a 3% sales tax on the retail sale of adult-use recreational marijuana. The tax would go on the April 4 ballot.

The vote follows statewide legalization of recreational marijuana use last November through Amendment 3. The tax would not apply to medical sales.

  Reporter covering the city/county and state government. Studying reporting and written journalism with a minor in political science.

  General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science.

  Assistant city editor for city and county government.

