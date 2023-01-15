The Columbia City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on calling a special election to decide whether to impose a 3% sales tax on the retail sale of adult-use recreational marijuana. The tax would go on the April 4 ballot.
The vote follows statewide legalization of recreational marijuana use last November through Amendment 3. The tax would not apply to medical sales.
The council will also introduce bills amending two chapters of the city code in relation to Amendment 3.
The first amendment would authorize existing medical marijuana facility licensees to convert to a comprehensive facility license. The second would amend sections of the Unified Development Code (UDC) to incorporate definitions pertaining to the operation of “comprehensive” marijuana facilities.
Amendment 3 classifies three types of marijuana facilities: medical, comprehensive and microbusiness. A comprehensive facility can conduct both medical and recreational sales, while a medical facility can only conduct the former. Microbusiness facilities may only conduct recreational sales.
The council also plans to introduce a bill granting approval for a conditional use permit to allow the Voluntary Action Center to build and operate a homeless shelter.
The shelter is expected to accommodate 120 clients and will operate 24 hours a day year-round. The shelter will cater to adults experiencing homelessness.
The council will also vote to authorize the donation of property located in the Third Ward to the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, which would use the land for a city park. The site along Mexico Gravel Road would be the largest land donation ever given to the city for park purposes.
“The property will fill a large void in the Department’s Natural Area Plan as there is very little designated nature area acreage in the Third Ward,” according to a memo from the department.
In other news for Parks and Recreation, Gabe Huffington will be sworn in as director. Huffington has been serving as the acting director since April 2022 and has held leadership roles within the department, such as golf and sports supervisor.
The council will also vote on authorizing improvements to the Activity and Recreation Center, including foundation repairs to the west side of the building, replacement of flooring in the aquatics office area and party rooms, replacement of a hot water heater and replacement of parts for the elevator. The project’s $565,000 budget is funded by the 2021 Park Sales Tax and private donations.