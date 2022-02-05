City staff has prepared a report for the City Council’s Monday night meeting that details the city’s strategy and how much it is spending to combat homelessness.
The report from the Department of Public Health and Human Services comes as community activists have become more pointed and vocal in urging city leaders to address the issue. A Jan. 21 public protest focused attention on the city’s criteria for opening the Wabash Bus Station on Tenth Street as an overnight warming center.
The report gives an overview of the current state of homelessness in Columbia, data about the measures the city has been taking and provides recommendations for what the city should do in the future. It notes ongoing city efforts to establish a comprehensive homeless services center but acknowledges some interim steps are needed.
The report recommends the city either contract with an outside party to provide an overnight warming center or contract with a private security firm and develop a stronger volunteer base to staff the program at a facility, such as Wabash, and keep it clean.
Noting the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, city staff recommends keeping the 15-degree threshold adopted in January for opening the warming center at night for the remainder of this winter but advocates a return to the former 9-degree threshold next year.
The report states that Wabash is a refuge of last resort for those unable to find shelter elsewhere and notes that 204 beds are available each night of the winter, regardless of temperature, through a network of nonprofit agencies that are given financial assistance by the city.
The report outlines three main ways the city provides aid to homeless people: contracting with local service providers, direct services rendered by the city government and the coordination of local and city resources.
Additionally, in 2022 and 2023, the city government plans to spend $422,154.78 directly on homeless services as well as $962,000.10 on housing assistance services.
The three largest active contracts for homeless services are with Turning Point, a homeless drop-in center, and two with Room at the Inn, which provides overnight and 24-hour emergency shelter services.
Turning Point, a program provided by the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, will receive $89,991.76 from the city in 2022 and 2023.
The Columbia Interfaith Resource Center, which provides the Room at the Inn program, was given two contracts, one for $75,000 and the other totaling $75,017.50.
Much of the funding for homeless services will be provided through general revenue, along with one $50,000 award to The Salvation Army that will be funded through the CARES Act COVID-19 relief money.
Housing assistance services will give $682,000 to city organizations for rental assistance. Organizations like Love Columbia, Rock the Community and the Columbia Housing Authority, granted this money for the 2021-2022 period.
The report recommends that an additional $2 million go to the Columbia Housing Authority Kinney Point Project for the development of 24 public housing projects. It notes that much of the city’s recent funding for homelessness has been from one-time or pandemic-related funding.
Since the 2010 fiscal year, the city has consistently spent $893,556 a year on homelessness.
In 2016, the city committed to a “functional zero level of homelessness” at its inaugural Homelessness Summit. In order to continue working toward that goal, the city has projected it will spend $304,446.29 on homelessness services in fiscal year 2022.
The city will also use funding to continue to operate warming centers, which were introduced in 2019, during winter months. The program began at the urging of council members after local shelters reached overnight capacity when temperatures reached below zero degrees. The city opened Wabash on Jan. 30, 2019.
In March 2019, the city raised the threshold to open Wabash to temperatures below 10 degrees. This January, City Manager De’Carlon Seewood made a request for an increased threshold to 15 degrees. This was to reduce strain on shelters such as Room at the Inn, which had to reduce capacity to provide appropriate distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report reiterates the city’s stance that the Wabash Warming Center is a shelter of last resort for those who are not able to access other emergency services. It also notes that because of the ongoing pandemic, there has been an increase in Wabash’s use.
“The Wabash facility is not an ideal location for an emergency overnight warming center in any year, and it is especially unsuitable during a pandemic,” the report said.