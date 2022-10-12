Neighbors of an Ash Street corridor slated for improvements are planning to show up in full force to the project’s public hearing during next Monday’s City Council meeting.
While the residents say that they appreciate the immediate attention to pedestrians and bicyclists, some have taken a hard stance against the possibility of roundabouts in the future of their neighborhood.
The Ash Street Improvement Project has been planned as a funded project since 2015, when voters passed the quarter-cent sales tax that funds street and sidewalk work. The project has been a long time coming for many residents who live along the corridor between Clinkscales Road and Garth Avenue.
Valerie Caroll, a member of the community group Pedestrians for Ash Street, got involved in advocating for improvements three years ago. But she said residents have been seeking traffic calming measures for about 10 years because of speeders and drivers running through stop signs.
“We’ve had a large crash before where that telephone pole was knocked out,” Caroll said, pointing to the northeast corner of the Ash Street and West Boulevard intersection. “The second car was upside down and in that person’s yard.”
The woman who lives at that corner, who declined to give her name, said accidents at the intersection are so frequent that she can’t remember which one caused the light pole to fall over. She said vehicles have plowed through her fence and into her yard three times, getting very close to her home.
She added that drag racing is a problem and that she once witnessed one of two cars speeding north on West Boulevard just barely miss an elderly woman who was pushing a stroller. The homeowner said she thinks it’s just a matter of time before someone dies at Ash Street and West Boulevard.
Lawrence Simonson, CEO of Local Motion, an organization that advocates for equitable walking, biking and transit solutions, said Ash Street’s current classification as a major collector contradicts the corridor’s land use context. The road currently prioritizes cut-through traffic when it should benefit neighbors, he said.
“It should be a calm street,” Simonson said. “It should be a place where people can feel safe to walk, people can go out with their dogs, people can feel safe riding with their kids up to Gerbes.”
Residents saw concept plans for potential improvements and provided feedback to city staff during two interested parties meetings earlier this year. The project has a budget of $2.6 million and could include improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians, intersection improvements or some combination of the options.
City staff are recommending moving forward on bicyclist and pedestrian improvements, which are projected to cost nearly $2.76 million. The recommended improvements include:
- A continuous, multi-use 8-foot-wide sidewalk with a 3-foot-wide grass buffer to the street on the north side.
- Completing a continuous, multi-use 5-foot-wide sidewalk with a 3-foot-wide grass buffer to the street on the south side.
- A continuous bicycle lane along the south side.
- Crosswalks running parallel to Ash Street that allow pedestrians to cross all the smaller streets that intersect the corridor.
- Crosswalks with large signs, flashing lights and refuge islands for pedestrians crossing Ash Street at Redwood Road and Anderson and Alexander avenues.
Allison Anderson, the city’s engineering supervisor, said these improvements were the ones most favored by residents who provided feedback. She added that what has been proposed are concept plans and that final designs cannot be made until after a topographic survey of the area has been conducted.
There have been disagreements about what to do with the 4-way stop intersections in the corridor.
‘Round and ‘round on roundabouts
Because residents most favored bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and these alone require more than the project’s entire budget, Anderson said significant work at 4-way stop intersections would not be included in the project if Council approves moving forward.
But residents are upset that a council memo for the Sept. 19 meeting recommended roundabouts for a future project at Ash Street’s intersections with Clinkscales Road, West Boulevard and Garth Avenue.
Carol Rogers, a member of Pedestrians for Ash Street, made a presentation to Council on Sept. 6, citing that 94% of interested parties meetings comments that mentioned roundabouts did not favor them. Rogers said that roundabouts might work off Interstate 70, but that they are inappropriate for Ash Street. Property encroachment and tree loss were among the main concerns residents have raised about the project.
“No one wanted roundabouts because it’s a residential neighborhood,” Rogers said. “There isn’t enough space for them and it will eat up people’s yards.”
Although Caroll said she accepts Ash Street’s classification as a major collector, she added that she would prefer not to widen the intersection.
“This plan broadens the footprint of the intersection,” Caroll said about a possible roundabout at West Boulevard. “It makes lanes broader. It doesn’t force anyone to slow and it doesn’t force anyone to stop.”
The pedestrian group noted that a city study on future traffic projections for four of the corridor’s intersections found roundabouts to be unnecessary both now and in 20 years.
Anderson reiterated that city staff are not recommending roundabouts for the current project. She admitted that a look at the 20-year traffic projections makes it seem like roundabouts are unnecessary, but added that there are other factors to consider, such as safety and intersection layout.
“People feel like, especially at West (Boulevard) and Ash (Street), that intersection isn’t safe,” Anderson said. “The roundabout is really the best way to improve that intersection for safety. We included it for the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.”
But as a pedestrian, Caroll said she is unsure that roundabouts will be safer for her when she crosses the street because they don’t require vehicles to come to a full stop. If crosswalks are displaced from the intersection, drivers will be looking past the crosswalk toward the actual intersection because that’s where they make their next decision, Caroll added.
Pedestrians for Ash Street prefer enhanced stop control measures at 4-way stop intersections and further narrowing of Ash Street’s lanes than is currently planned: The city recommends a decrease from 12-foot to 11-foot lanes, but the pedestrian group wants lane width reduced to 10 feet.
Anderson responded that, while roundabouts don’t always force drivers to stop, they are designed to force them to slow down, look where they need to go and gradually move through the intersection.
Simonson is not sold on the need for roundabouts either. He said enhanced stop control makes more sense, but would be open to roundabouts with a design different than what is shown in the concept plans.
“The current concept plans prioritize the flow of motor vehicles over usability for people walking and biking through that corridor,” Simonson said. “If there’s a willingness to change the design of the roundabouts to have tighter entry angles, and also being able to reduce the footprint of them, that would go a long way for gaining our support for them.”
The roundabouts, like the other recommended improvements, are technically not designed yet, Anderson said. After a topographic survey, the city will be able to consider shifts that address community concerns, but the design of the roundabouts will have to allow for the passage of school buses.
“Once you really sit down and get nitty gritty with the design, you can kind of get a better idea of how you’re impacting property,” Anderson said.
Caroll, like Simonson, said she supports the recommended pedestrian and bicyclist improvements. She also feels that the mention of future, unfunded roundabout projects will be a distraction in a conversation that could otherwise focus on pedestrian paths and designs that minimize tree loss.
Anderson said not including roundabouts in her council memo would not be transparent, because roundabouts have been a part of all previous discussions for this project.
“The whole point of the public hearing is to discuss what options are out there,” Anderson said. “It’s not really being fair to the public and the City Council to just pull something out that has been talked about with two (interested parties) meetings and two walk-throughs.”
The public hearing will be held during Monday’s regular Council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Council chambers.