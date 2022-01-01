{div class=”subscriber-preview”}The Columbia City Council will hear a staff report on temporary workers in the city’s Solid Waste Division at its regular meeting Monday night.{div class=”subscriber-preview”}Revelations at the Dec. 20 meeting about low pay and lack of benefits for some temporary city workers kindled concordant dismay among members of the council and public.{/div}{div class=”subscriber-preview”}In a report attached to Monday’s agenda, staff said the city doesn’t control pay rates or benefits for temporary workers since they aren’t city employees. Instead, they are employed through a contract between the Solid Waste Division and temporary staff agency PeopleReady.
PeopleReady is responsible for determining compensation rates and benefits and providing necessary personal protective equipment to employees. It sends invoices to the city for worker pay, according to the attached contract.{/div}Andrew Hutchinson, union representative for Laborers Local 955, told the council Dec. 20 that in the current system temporary workers aren’t able to access paid leave, health insurance or fair pay. He said they do not receive the minimum $15-an-hour pay the council had requested.
The eruptive debate culminated in Mayor Brian Treece’s direction of City Manager John Glascock to resolve the issues.
At the Dec. 20 meeting, council members were also perplexed by the contradiction of a labor shortage in full-time city employees and the weak pipeline for temporary workers to become full-time.
The staff report said that in the past, the Solid Waste Division has been able to assist 16 temporary workers in becoming full-time city employees and that there are a variety of positions available. The report said it was likely that a PeopleReady employee who meets the minimum qualifications for employment would receive a job offer.
The report said the Solid Waste Division can look into creating full-time positions that do not require a Commercial Driver’s License for curbside collection, a barrier for some temporary employees.
American Rescue Plan funds
The council will also vote to authorize acceptance of grant funds from the National Endowment for the Arts to support sub-grants to local nonprofit arts organizations as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Separate from the $25 million American Rescue Plan Act funds earmarked earlier this year, these funds specifically support the nonprofit arts sector. Pending council approval, applications for eligible 501©(3) organizations would open in the spring.
Service program contracts
The council will hear first readings on contracts renewing an assembly of service programs, including Boone County Food Policy Council, the Teen Outreach Program and Live Well Boone County.
This would be Boone County Food Policy Council’s second year using grant funds from the Boone County Community Health Fund to increase access to healthy food, creating educational resources and promoting food policy priorities.
Teen Outreach Program is an after-school program designed to engage teens in guided discussions and community service.
Grant funding would also continue financing the Live Well Boone County program, particularly the Live Well by Faith initiative, which partners with local Black churches to reduce disparities in heart disease and diabetes death rates. Other health promotion services include tobacco use prevention education, an E-cigarette prevention campaign, grocery store tours and nutrition classes.
Other action
The council will vote to formally appoint and authorize the employment agreement for De’Carlon Seewood as the new city manager. He will earn a salary of $200,000 a year when he takes over for current city manager John Glascock, who retires Jan. 14.
The council will also hold a public hearing on construction of a stream bank stabilization project for Hinkson Creek. The estimated $220,000 project would help protect the creek and nearby sewage system from significant erosion dumping sediment into the water, according to the attached report.The council will also vote on whether to add an internet sales tax question to the April 5 ballot, alongside bills calling for the election of a new mayor and council members for Wards 3 and 4. County commissioners signaled their intention to pass a similar internet sales tax earlier this month.