A failed sewer system that is discharging raw sewage into the South Fork of Grindstone Creek has prompted Eric and Nicole Blume to seek permission to hook up to a city sewer line that runs through their property at 7750 E. Richland Road.
The Columbia City Council rejected the request on a 5-2 vote at its May 3 meeting, largely persuaded by Mayor Brian Treece’s argument that a property owner outside the city limits shouldn’t leapfrog residents within the city that have been waiting years for sewer upgrades. Although the Blumes would agree to have their property annexed when it becomes contiguous with the city boundary, that wasn’t enough to sway Treece or four of his council colleagues.
At its June 7 meeting, city Utilities Director Dave Sorrell followed up with a report to the council that explained the rationale for allowing the Blumes to connect to the city sewer. The move, he said, was authorized by the Grindstone Creek watershed cooperative agreement with the Boone County Regional Sewer District that the council approved in 2005, as the city was preparing to install a trunk sewer along the south fork of the creek.
The purpose of the agreement, like more than 30 others the city has struck with the sewer district, is to eliminate failing sewer systems to protect creeks from pollution and improve public health and safety.
After that report, the council decided to reconsider the Blumes’ request. Treece, however, also asked for a report listing all the addresses of residents who have petitioned for the eliminate of private common collector sewers within the city but are still waiting. The council will hear that report, which lists nearly 300 such addresses, Tuesday night.
The 7 p.m. meeting, as well as the council’s pre-meeting work session at 6 p.m., is being delayed one day because Monday is a holiday.
During the work session, the council will talk about how to continue soliciting public input on how the city should spend $25.2 million it will receive for COVID-19 recovery through the federal American Rescue Plan. During a June 21 work session, residents lined up to offer their thoughts, the Missourian reported. Many said they hoped at least some of the money would be spent on services for the homeless.
In other action Tuesday, the council will:
Hear an update on COVID-19 trends in the city and county. These were a staple of its meetings during the height of the pandemic, but it’s been some time since the council heard such an update. Experts are pointing to low vaccination rates across the state and warned about the uptick in cases driven largely by the coronavirus’s Delta variant, which by last week had been found in 35 Missouri counties, the Missourian has reported. As of Friday, there were 271 active cases in Boone County, according to the Boone County COVID-19 information hub
Consider whether to create seven speed bumps on Maplewood Drive at a cost of about $30,000. Maplewood is considered as the sixth-highest priority in the 2019 Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, according to
While the speed limit is 25 mph, this street scored at the 85th percentile speed of 42.22 mph and sees 480 vehicles per day.
Discuss
which says the city met its goal of having at least 15% of its energy portfolio come from renewable sources by 2020 but, as it stands, will be unable to meet the goal of 25% by the end of 2022.
Consider authorizing construction of $278,000 worth of improvements at Fourth Street and Broadway that are intended to make it safer to walk across. The project would include a crosswalk with ramps, a raised center pedestrian island and more.