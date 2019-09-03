Improvements to the Columbia Terminal Railroad, or COLT, crossing at Route B won the approval of the Columbia City Council on Tuesday night.
The amendment passed without objection from the council or testimony from the public.
COLT staff recommended the refurbishment due to the condition of the crossing, which has worsened over time with wear and tear.
It is expected to cost $230,000, but the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission will eventually reimburse the city the full cost.
The proposed safety improvements include the installation of new concrete crossing surface panels, railroad ties, rail lines and related track materials. Pavement on roadway approaches and pavement markings will also be redone, according to a council memo.
The city's purchasing division will issue a bid for the contract. Ryan Williams, assistant utilities director, hopes the work will begin this fall.
Williams has previously said COLT received feedback from city residents who have driven over the crossing about its current condition. COLT made the decision to replace the crossing after it was inspected by MoDOT in December of last year.
“It’s just time to replace the crossing,” Williams said in an interview with the Missourian in July.
