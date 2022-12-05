“Casting Light”

The Columbia City Council approved a piece of artwork, titled “Casting Light,” to be installed at the new Fire Station No. 11. The piece was designed by Kansas City-based artist Tyler Kimball of Monarch Glass Studio.

 Courtesy of the City of Columbia

The Columbia City Council unanimously voted to scrap the city-branded trash bags at its meeting Monday night.

With the ordinance change, residents will no longer have to put their trash out in the infamous bags with the city’s logo. The change, as Third Ward Councilperson Roy Lovelady emphatically stated after the vote, will take effect “immediately.”

  City-County Government reporter for Fall 2022.

  City - County Government Reporter, spring 2021

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022.

