The Columbia City Council unanimously voted to scrap the city-branded trash bags at its meeting Monday night.
With the ordinance change, residents will no longer have to put their trash out in the infamous bags with the city’s logo. The change, as Third Ward Councilperson Roy Lovelady emphatically stated after the vote, will take effect “immediately.”
“If this is approved today, you can put white kitchen garbage bags out in the morning,” said Director of Utilities Dave Sorrell. Of course, residents’ assigned trash days and the 50-pound weight limit still apply.
The vote came after a public hearing on the bags’ fate. City staff gathered feedback from residents both online and at in-person meetings. The majority of feedback was against the city-branded bags.
Sorrell said the city will still send out vouchers as normal in January, and bags would be available while supplies last.
One concern residents and some council members shared was the affordability and availability of trash bags for low-income residents. First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler asked about reserving some of the remaining bags for residents in need.
“I wonder if we can’t include an expanded number of those (logo) bags set aside for low income households,” she said, “because even a roll of five given to a family in need doesn’t even last them a month.”
Multiple residents raised concerns about the quality of the bags, which they said are known to break easily and get torn open by animals.
“You can see through the bag, you know,” resident Eugene Elkin said. “and it does bust.”
The discussion about the logo bags devolved during the public hearing into the age-old debate about the overall trash collection system in Columbia.
Lovelady asked about the potential for a hybrid system in which some residents use roll carts and others use trash bags. Sorrell said that a hybrid system would be very complex and difficult to implement.
“I don’t believe a hybrid situation is really an option,” Sorrell said. “One of the goals I think in going to an automated system is to make the workplace as safe as possible, and to make working conditions more attractive to where we cold be more successful in retaining and recruiting employees. A hybrid system sounds real simple, but you’re still gonna end up having somebody hanging on the back of that truck all day long.”
Sidewalk Master Plan
Council held a public hearing on updating the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan. Community Development Director Tim Teddy presented the proposed plan to the council, which asked questions about the plan and suggested additions.
Lovelady mentioned the need for a sidewalk along Ballenger Lane between Clark Lane and Mexico Gravel Road.
“It has no sidewalks on either side,” he said. “It’s heavily (used). A lot of pedestrians walk up and down that road. It’s on a bus route.”
During council comments at the end of the meeting, Lovelady motioned for the Bicycle/Pedestrian Commission to consider adding the project to the plan, with his fellow council members approving the motion.
Resident Dani Perez raised a concern about the maintenance of the new sidewalks that would be constructed under the proposed plan.
“If it’s up to the property owner, wouldn’t that kind of set us up for failure,” Perez asked, “because I’m noticing a lot of property owners who don’t even know that they are in charge of maintenance for sidewalks or they’re not going to care about the sidewalks in general.”
Council will not vote to approve the plan until its Dec. 19 meeting.
The plan includes a list of nine new projects, according to the council memo:
- St. Charles Road: Keene Street to Hominy Branch Trail
- St. Charles Road: Clark Lane roundabout to Demaret Drive
- Conley Road & I-70 Drive Southeast Pedestrian Connector
- Rangeline Street: Vandiver Drive to Elleta Boulevard
- Rangeline Street: west side, Boone Electric to existing sidewalk south of Vandiver Drive
- New Haven Road: Lemone Industrial Boulevard to South Warren Drive
- Clark Lane: south side, across from Creekwood Parkway
- Northland Drive: Blue Ridge Road to Parker Street
- Worley Street: north side, West Boulevard to Garth Avenue
Station 11 artwork and Amendment 3Council unanimously voted to approve a piece of public artwork to stand outside the new Fire Station No. 11 in southwest Columbia after a brief public hearing.
The artwork, titled “Casting Light,” was designed by artist Tyler Kimball of Monarch Glass Studio in Kansas City. The piece is an abstract take on water falling over fire and will feature LED lighting to illuminate the glass at night, according to the council memo.
Missouri’s Constitutional Amendment 3 was also mentioned at the end of the meeting.
While legal use will begin on Thursday for adults over the age of 21, licensed dispensaries for “recreational marijuana” won’t be able to open until mid-February. In the interim, staff said the Planning and Zoning Commission will report back about the two new types of marijuana businesses included in Amendment 3.
Staff said they would also need to reconsider the city’s human resources policies on drug use due to the amendment.
Quinn Coffman contributed to the reporting of this story.