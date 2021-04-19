On Monday night, after a lengthy public hearing, the Columbia City Council voted to buy 2 acres at St. James and Orr streets in the North Village Arts District for $950,000.
The land is the site of a former gas manufacturing plant from Ameren Missouri, which was called Union Electric when it operated the plant years ago.
The council voted 5-1 to buy the land. Mayor Brian Treece voted no.
Most members of the public who spoke were excited about the prospect of buying the land in the heart of the North Village Arts District, whether it ends up being a green space, a performance venue or something else. As it stands, the property is fenced off and covered with asphalt and gravel. A few sheet-metal buildings remain on the land.
However, people were also aware and concerned about the potential contamination left over from when the land was a gas plant.
Bill Lindsey of Midwest Environmental Consultants in Springfield, who has experience cleaning up contaminated zones, spoke in favor of the city acquiring the property and said the zone should be safe enough to build on. He said the city should trust the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' assessment that the site is safe for non-residential uses as long as the soil is not disturbed.
Lindsey, in response to a question from Treece, said downtown business owner John Ott had paid him to testify.
A covenant between Ameren and the Department of Natural Resources restricts uses on the site and requires a review of any construction proposed on the site. Any workers involved in such construction would have to be warned of potential hazards.
Several members of the Downtown Community Improvement District spoke about the need to foster further development of the North Village area. That development can't happen unless the city takes a risk and buys this property, they said.
Others, including Treece, worried about remaining contaminants on the site, especially in regard to children. Ameren has removed more than 30,000 tons of contaminated soil from the property and dug from 14 to 21 feet down to do so, according to the DNR covenant.
Public sentiment about the purchase was mostly positive. At one point, Community Improvement District board member Tootie Burns asked those in the council chambers who supported the purchase to stand. Most did.
A draft ordinance authorizing the purchase included "greenspace, parks, arts and/or market activities," but an amendment passed during the council's discussion struck that language and left potential uses open for future discussion.
As originally envisioned, the purchase would be contingent upon voter approval of an extension of a quarter-cent sales tax for parks that will appear on the November ballot. The money could come from other sources depending on final decisions about how to use the land.
Some council members worried about tying the purchase to the parks tax.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs noted that the city has extensive experience dealing with contaminated sites and working with the Department of Natural Resources to meet its standards. He cited the city's success in developing Flat Branch Park, which was heavily contaminated before the city cleaned it up.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler said the site would provide much needed "visual and mental rest" for an area that lacks green space, but she shared many of her council colleagues' concerns.
Nickie Davis, executive director of the Downtown Community Improvement District, said the advantages of creating green space in urban areas include reduced violence, the ability to escape heat, better sustainability, better mental well-being and more.
Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala said he understood the different perspectives.
"I'm very sympathetic towards what many folks here are advocating for, but I'm also very wary about charging forward," he said.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas expressed some concern about the contamination. The city plans to conduct tests on the land before closing on the purchase to ensure it meets Department of Natural Resources regulations.
"It seems to me that if there is a serious contamination there, such that we can't even follow the DNR guidelines and use (the land) for nonresidential purposes, then it's probably better that it's in the public sector rather than the private sector because it's such an important space," Thomas said.
The city would be able to step away from the contract if the cost of further cleanup ends up being prohibitive, City Counselor Nancy Thompson said.
Fifth Ward Councilmember Matt Pitzer was conflicted.
"If we wound up with the site and it turned into a park that everyone's talking about, then I think it would be a great asset, but I have to think about the downside: We get in there and things are worse, the costs are more than we expect," Pitzer said. "What do we do then? That's what I'm having trouble with."
Treece's main concern was the contamination. He emphasized that the site wasn't safe.
"I'm not opposed to acquiring this site," Treece said. "I do have grave concerns about the risk we are transferring to the city and to taxpayers."
Treece said he was "cringing" about the prospect of city staff going into the site to do more cleanup work on the site. City Manager John Glascock said he doesn't want city employees on the land.
"The risk is clearly greater than zero here," Treece said. "I'd feel really bad about not doing our due diligence and inviting kids to this site when we know what lies inches below the surface."