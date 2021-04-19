On Monday night, after a lengthy public hearing, the Columbia City Council voted to buy 2 acres of land at St. James and Orr streets in the North Village Arts District for $950,000.
The land is the site of a former gas manufacturing plant from Ameren Missouri, which was called Union Electric when it operated the plant years ago.
The council voted 6-1 for the acquisition of the property. Mayor Brian Treece voted no.
Most of the people of the public who spoke were excited about the prospect of new land in the North Village Arts District, whether the land ends up being a green space, a performance venue or something else.
However, people were also aware and concerned about the potential contamination leftover from when the land was a gas plant.
An engineer experienced in working with contaminated zones appeared to speak in favor of the city acquiring the property and said the zone should be safe enough to build on.
The area was cleared for some nonresidential uses, so long as the soil is not disturbed, according to a covenant between Ameren and the Department of Natural Resources.
Several members of the District Downtown Community Improvement District spoke about the need for this area of Columbia to develop. That development can't happen unless the city takes a risk and buys this property, they said.
Others, including Treece, were more concerned about the contamination, but public perception of the purchase was mostly positive. At one point, CID member Tootie Burns asked those in the mostly-full room who were in support of the purchase to stand. The majority stood.
A draft ordinance authorizing the purchase included “greenspace, parks, arts and/or market activities,” but an amendment passed during council discussion struck out that language and left potential uses open for future discussion.
The purchase would be contingent upon voter approval of an extension of a quarter-cent sales tax for parks that will appear on the November ballot. The money could come from other sources depending on final decisions about how to use the land.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler said the site would provide much needed "visual and mental rest" for an area that lacks green space, but she shares many of the concerns of the other council members.
Nickie Davis of the CID echoed this thought, listing the advantages of having green spaces in urban areas, including a reduction in violence, the ability to escape heat, better sustainability, better mental wellbeing and more.
Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala said he could see different perspectives.
"I'm very sympathetic towards what many folks here are advocating for, but I'm also very wary about charging forward," he said.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas expressed concern over the contamination. The city plans to conduct tests on the land once it acquires it to ensure it meets Department of Natural Resources regulations.
"It seems to me that if there is a serious contamination there, such that we can't even follow the DNR guidelines and use (the land) for nonresidential purposes, then it's probably better that it's in the public sector rather than the private sector because it's such an important space," Thomas said.
The city would also be able to step away from the contract if the unexpected costs of cleaning up the site end up being prohibitive.
"If we wound up with the site and it turned into a park that everyone's talking about, then I think it would be a great asset, but I have to think about the downside: We get in there and things are worse, the costs are more than we expect," Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer said. "What do we do then? That's what I'm having trouble with."
Treece's main concern was the contamination. He emphasized that the site wasn't safe.
"I'm not opposed to acquiring this site," Treece said. "I do have grave concerns about the risk we are transferring to the city and to taxpayers."
Treece said he was "cringing" to imagine the city staff going into the site to clean it up more than Ameren already has, considering Ameren excavated 30,000 tons of contaminated dirt from it already.
"The risk is clearly greater than zero here," Treece said. "I'd feel really bad about not doing our due diligence and inviting kids to this site when we know what lies inches below the surface."
The City Council will hold another public hearing on the Ameren property at its next meeting at 7 p.m. May 3.