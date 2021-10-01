Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas announced his decision not to rerun for his position Friday afternoon.
In a letter to his constituents, Thomas reflected on his nine years of service and encouraged people to get involved.
"If you have ideas and enthusiasm for improving the City of Columbia’s policies and programs, I encourage you to consider 'throwing your hat in the ring,'" he wrote. "This is rewarding work and, even though it’s far more difficult to change the status quo than preserve it, you can actually make a difference with your vote on City Council."
Thomas presented a platform of issues he believes are pressing for the future, including economic inequality and climate resiliency.
Among his constituents, he is known for his creativity and accessibility.
Thomas was charged with attempting to commit an act prohibited by public officials; however, the charges were dropped in 2020.
He encouraged constituents — and potential successors — to reach out to him with any questions.
"Feel free to call me on 573-239-7916 if you would like to discuss these policies or the role of a City Councilperson," he said.
Thomas could not be reached for comment Friday evening.