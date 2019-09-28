Eight-year-olds Bella Farrar and Tendley Wolf walked into the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival on Friday with matching pink chairs. The two girls, who are best friends, came for one reason: Maren Morris.
"I came just to hear her, but I don't really care. I like to listen to all the songs," Bella said.
Morris, a singer and songwriter originally from Arlington, Texas, was one of the headliners at the first night of the festival. She's a country artist who appeals to a very broad fanbase, and her audience Friday was filled with kids, their parents and even grandparents.
Bella and Tendley said they spend their days singing to Morris in the car and at cheer practice, and singing along to her YouTube videos, of course.
"When (Tendley) asks if I want to watch Maren Morris, I always say, 'Oh most definitely yes.' Who wouldn't?" Bella said.
Bella and Tendley have been attached at the hip for as long as they can remember, but being Morris fans brings them even closer.
"Being friends — the best part is that we both always sing her songs together," Tendley said.
Friday night was Bella's second time seeing Morris and Tendley's first. Both girls said they were well-prepared for the performance.
"Oh yeah, in the car we were singing 'Bones,'" Bella said, referring to one of Morris's most popular songs.
The girls each had a favorite song they wanted to hear at Friday's performance, but both said they feel a connection to Morris every day.
"I feel like I can dance to her, and when I'm at cheer I'm like, 'Ahhh!,'" Tendley said.
"I'm always like, 'She's singing to me — nobody else, just me,'" Bella said.
The girls' mothers, Aeron Farrar and Kristina Wolf, said the two are always singing and dancing to Morris when they're together or with their other friends. Original choreography is also a must when Morris is on at play dates, Farrar and Wolf said.
Farrar said she has vivid memories of Bella belting out every word of Morris's songs while wearing headphones.
"I always want to record it and even send it to Maren Morris because all you hear is (Bella) singing," Farrar said.
Wolf said the girls love Morris because of her lyrics and laid-back demeanor.
When talking about each other or about Morris, Bella and Tendley were all smiles Friday. The two had a full night planned, from riding the ferris wheel to hearing Morris's "My Church."
If given the chance to meet Morris, the girls said they knew exactly what they'd say.
"I would say she's beautiful," Tendley said.
"I would probably say, 'I love your songs, you're really nice, and I try to go to a lot of your concerts,'" Bella said.
Supervising editor is Tynan Stewart.