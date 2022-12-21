Boone County Commissioners and city officials Wednesday discussed strategies and speculation on ballot measures for a city and county sales tax on marijuana.

Voters in November approved the sale of marijuana for recreational consumption in Missouri beginning in February.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you