Boone County Commissioners and city officials Wednesday discussed strategies and speculation on ballot measures for a city and county sales tax on marijuana.
Voters in November approved the sale of marijuana for recreational consumption in Missouri beginning in February.
Voters will be asked to approve a proposed local tax on cannabis of 3% in addition to the 6% state tax included in Amendment 3, the measure legalizing marijuana recreationally.
“I see a definite need for us as the county to work with the city,’’ District I Commissioner Justin Aldred said. “I don’t want to do one and then the other.”
Aldred also emphasized a need to work with local municipalities and keep ballot language simple to “not to confuse the voter.”
The tax revenue would go to the general fund where it would be dispersed among law enforcement, code enforcement and mental health services, according to Columbia City Manager De’Carlon Seewood.
Meeting attendees expressed concern over potential hesitation from voters to approve an increased tax on top of the state tax. However, they noted the overall tax is lower compared to that charged in other cities and states that have recreational marijuana sales.
“That’s the reality. If you look at Illinois, you look at Colorado, you look at California, all those other states are so much higher than what we’re looking at,” Seewood said.
Among other election topics discussed by the committee were elections in Columbia’s First and Fifth wards. Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer has said he will not seek re-election, while First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler said she is collecting signatures to qualify to run again. Nobody else has filed for either position.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe explained in the meeting that if nobody else submitted a petition for candidacy and the incumbents opted not to run then the seats wouldn’t be left vacant. Pitzer and Fowler would then be tasked with finding their replacements.
The deadline to file a petition to run is Jan. 10.
The committee also discussed plans around affordable housing. The city and county are partnered with Love Columbia and Columbia Housing Authority in efforts to provide housing for the city’s economically challenged.
Buffaloe mentioned she is also working closely with the Upward Mobility Cohort on plans to make housing more accessible. She added they’re currently examining housing assessments, current project rates and where the largest looming needs are for housing.
At the meeting’s conclusion, Buffaloe wished Presiding Commissioner Daniel K. Atwill a happy retirement. His term ends on Dec. 31, when Kip Kendrick, who was elected in November, will be sworn in.