Brianna Lennon, the Boone County Clerk, stressed the value of election workers at a Friday meeting of the Boone County Muleskinners.
Lennon also discussed voting data from the November 2022 election and answered questions from attendees.
Some members expressed concern that a nationwide shortage of election workers could affect the county.
Lennon said that while the county had enough workers for the last election, there are broader considerations for staffing local polls.
“It's important that we have bipartisan balance at our polls,” she said. “It's really hard to get Republicans and also really hard to get people to move from that regular election judge — show up and do the job — to the supervisor status, where you have a little bit more responsibility.”
Lennon added that short staffing could be a concern when elections aren’t particularly high profile. However, she touted a county youth election participant program that allows people ages 15 to 17 to work as election workers.
Members also discussed the role of absentee voting in the latest election.
Lennon showed that voters cast just short of 6,000 no-excuse absentee ballots, out of nearly 8,000 total absentee ballots. That meant nearly 12.5% of Boone County participants voted absentee.
Lennon said she’d like to see that number increase.
“Just from what we experienced, there were a lot of people that weren't aware that absentee voting was available," Lennon said. “It's very confusing to have a six-week absentee voting period and then a two-week early voting period. So we're still working on ways to make that explainable.”
Attendees thanked Lennon for coming and joked with her that she shouldn't run for any other office.
“It's always really fun," Lennon said. "I like being grilled for an hour. I don't mind."
