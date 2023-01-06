Brianna Lennon, the Boone County Clerk, stressed the value of election workers at a Friday meeting of the Boone County Muleskinners.

Lennon also discussed voting data from the November 2022 election and answered questions from attendees.

  Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

