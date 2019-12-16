The Boone Country Commission has created a new position — emergency communication center director — according to a news release sent Monday.
The position merges two former positions, directors of emergency management and joint communications. The creation of this position was approved Nov. 21 during a regular biweekly Commission meeting.
Current Director of Joint Communications Chad Martin has been selected for the new position. He has filled the role of interim director of emergency management, in addition to his current position, after former Director of Emergency Management Tom Hurley’s death June 30.
Martin’s 20-plus years of experience serving county government and emergency medical services has equipped him with institutional knowledge to continue the mission of this still relatively new Boone County department, according to the release.
The Commission believes merging these positions will offer citizens and user agencies more continuity for the services provided by both the Emergency Management and Joint Communications departments.