The Boone County Commission has awarded 10 additional contracts for CARES Act Funding that total $6.86 million.
To date the commission has distributed $20,177,015.78 of the total $21,171,910 in funding received from the CARES Act.
Final disbursements will be made at its Dec. 29 meeting.
These are the latest distributions:
- Christian Fellowship School: $32,300.
- City of Ashland: $28,608.03.
- Boone Hospital Center: $1,428,129.61.
- Christian Chapel Academy: $15,100.
- Boone County University Extension: $1,604.10.
- La Petite Ecole: $1,400.
- City of Columbia public health funding: $1,918,211.84.
- City of Columbia PPE and sanitation: $347,775.08.
- City of Columbia public safety employee expenses: $3,082,252.36.
- City Garden School: $5,500.