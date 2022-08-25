Columbia-based equipment rental company EquipmentShare’s tax break application is expected to be approved next week.

The Boone County Commission held its first of two public hearings Thursday for the company’s request. EquipmentShare is seeking a 10-year 75% tax abatement in order to expand its campus by building a flagship office, a technology development center and a few smaller office buildings at its current site on Bull Run Drive.

