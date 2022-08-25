Columbia-based equipment rental company EquipmentShare’s tax break application is expected to be approved next week.
The Boone County Commission held its first of two public hearings Thursday for the company’s request. EquipmentShare is seeking a 10-year 75% tax abatement in order to expand its campus by building a flagship office, a technology development center and a few smaller office buildings at its current site on Bull Run Drive.
The $120 million project would add 111 high-wage jobs in the first year and retain a significant amount of the over 400 current employees reporting to the office, according to EquipmentShare’s presentation at the meeting.
EquipmentShare was founded in 2014 after winning Startup Weekend Columbia. Brian Treece, the vice president of strategy and development at EquipmentShare, said the company is rapidly expanding and their current space does not support the number of employees they need.
Willy Schlacks, president and co-founder of EquipmentShare, said some investors have told them they need to be closer to the coast and in a big city, but he said he wants to keep the headquarters in Columbia.
“I want to prove them wrong. I want to show them what it really means to have those Midwest values for work ethic, integrity, intelligence, drive,” Schlacks said.
The company is seeking the tax break through the Chapter 100 Policy, which lays out the application and approval process. EquipmentShare worked with Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) to create an application which then had to be approved by the majority of the affected taxable districts before being considered by the county commission, said Bernie Andrews, executive vice president of REDI.
REDI is a public and private partnership that coordinates economic development in Boone County, according to their website.
The Boone County Taxing District Review Panel, the committee representing the districts that consists of a representative from each of the taxing districts, first heard the application presentation on July 29. The taxable districts consist of Columbia Public Schools, the Daniel Boone Regional Library, Boone County Family Resources, the Boone County Collector and the City of Columbia, said Chris Horn, vice president of the Columbia School Board.
In the past month, EquipmentShare has met with those taxable districts before the review panel convened again on Aug. 18 and, Horn said, unanimously approved the application, sending it to the county commission.
The application will be read again at the 7 p.m. commission meeting Aug. 30 before final approval. EquipmentShare is now starting to work with the county to iron out the details of the agreement, like specific requirements and clawback provisions, Andrews said.
Clawback provisions allow the county to decrease the tax break percentage if EquipmentShare does not deliver on agreed upon requirements like wage levels and the number of employees.
According to the presentation, the company estimates adding about 555 employees over the next five years, but plans to build the flagship office large enough for 2,300 employees, Treece said. The estimated property tax revenue increase is expected to be about $2.4 million, Andrews said.