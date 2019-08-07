A $2 million bid from Columbia-based Little Dixie Construction to build a roughly 12,000-square-foot support center for several Boone County offices will be voted on by the Boone County Commission during its Thursday meeting.

If approved, the building would be constructed on the property of 2145/2111 E. County Drive, near the Boone County Jail. It would house radio technicians for the Office of Joint Communication as well as storage for the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, the Office of Emergency Management and the Office of Joint Communication, according to Joint Communications Director Chad Martin.

Martin said the county currently has two radio technicians and one outside consultant housed in the basement of the Emergency Communication Center. The technicians and consultant would remain in the Emergency Communication Center until the completion of construction on the new center.

The county conducted a needs assessment led by PWArchitects before deciding to pursue the project.

Four bids were made for the proposed support center. Along with Little Dixie Construction, which made the lowest bid at $1,990,707, the three other companies that submitted bids were Septacon Construction, Proof Builder Inc. and Curtis Manes Shult Inc.

The Boone County Commission had a first reading of the contract during its Tuesday meeting, and a final vote is scheduled for Thursday.

The current budget for the project is $2.4 million.

Supervising editor is Tom Coulter.

  • Summer 2019 General Assignment Reporter. Spring 2019 Staff Photographer. I'm a graduate student on the photojournalism track. You can reach me at jeffreyzide@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

