Those interested in applying for a share of $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to be distributed by the county can learn more about the process during information and listening sessions the Boone County Commission will host in February.
The commission has scheduled nine such meetings, at which it also will accept public feedback on the process and what people believe the county's funding priorities should be.
The application deadline during this first round of funding is 5 p.m. March 31, and the commission expects to approve applications in June. The county will distribute another $5 million of the federal money during a second round of funding in the fall.
The American Rescue Plan Act made money available for programs that aim to address challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The listening sessions are scheduled for:
- 6 p.m. Feb, 7 at Hallsville City Hall, 202 Highway 24, in Hallsville.
- 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Centralia City Hall, 114 S. Rollins St., in Centralia.
- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Rocheport Community Hall, 503 Third St., in Rocheport.
- 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Sturgeon Recreation Center, 403 W. McDowell St., in Sturgeon.
- 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Hartsburg Grand, 30 S. Second St., in Hartsburg.
- 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Southern Boone Central Office, 5275 W. Redtail Drive, in Ashland.
- 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Hartsburg Schools Administration Building, 1000 S. Harris St., in Harrisburg.
- 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Beulah Ralph Elementary School, 5801 S. Route KK, in Columbia.
- 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in the commission chambers at the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St., in Columbia.