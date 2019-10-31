On Friday, 25 public entities will receive a total of $2.8 million in property tax payments from utility company Ameren.
This comes after a lengthy legal battle between the Boone County Commission and Ameren. On Thursday, the Boone County Commission recognized CJ Dykhouse for his role in resolving the county’s litigation with Ameren.
Ameren filed a complaint with the Boone County Board of Equalization in 2018 about the county’s valuation of its natural gas distribution system, according to a news release from the county. The board decided against extending the company’s deadline, so Ameren appealed to the Missouri State Tax Commission.
During litigation, Ameren’s tax returns were held in escrow by Boone County Collector Brian McCollum. The funds will be distributed Nov. 1.
The $2.8 million will be distributed to 25 public entities that would normally receive a percentage of county property tax. This includes:
- $1,784,357.28 for Columbia Public Schools.
- $246,522.98 for Southern Boone County R-1 schools.
- $114,945.90 for the City of Columbia.
- $109,119.04 for the Columbia/Boone County Library District.
- $85,668.84 for the Centralia R-6 School District.
Boone County Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson said Dykhouse was an invaluable asset for the county in this case because of his knowledge of how to “persuade the fact-finder.”
Jonathan Sessions, vice president of the Columbia Board of Education, said the CPS budget anticipated some additional payment from Ameren, but the outcome was larger than expected.
“We’re in the best-case scenario,” Sessions said.
Sessions praised Dykhouse during the meeting for his willingness to stand up to big corporations and defend entities without public counselors in the county.
“Ultimately, he’s fighting for the children,” Sessions said. “We don’t have enough people nowadays that want to do just that.”