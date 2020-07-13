Boone County Road and Bridge crews will begin chipping and sealing a couple dozen roads next week.
The work is scheduled to be done during fair weather between next Monday and Aug. 21. Crews will do the work between 6:30 a.m. and 5 pm.
Each road will be closed to through traffic for 10 to 15 minutes while the work is done. Once each wave of application is completed, traffic will be allowed to travel on one lane of the road.
Please use caution in all work zones and find an alternate route if possible.
Those with questipns can call the Road and Bridge Department at 573-449-8515.
Here is the list of the roads that will be chipped and sealed.
SOUTHERN DISTRICT
- Bass Lane
- Burnett School Road
- Calvin Drive
- Cedar Tree Lane
- High Point Lane
- Lawrence Drive
- Martin Court
- Mill Creek Terrace
- Soft Pit Hill Road
- South Mount Pleasant Road
- Woodie Proctor Road
NORTHERN DISTRICT
- Akeman Bridge Road
- Barber Road
- Benson Road
- Botner Road
- Callahan Creek Road
- Oberlin Valley Drive
- Olden Road Hill
- Oneal Road Hill
- Phillipe Road
- Richland School Road
- Spiva Crossing Road
- Thornhill Road
- Wolfe Road Hill
- Worstell Lane