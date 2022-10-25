Local firefighters responded to over 21 natural cover fire calls in the area from Friday to Sunday, according to Gale Blomenkamp of the Boone County Fire Protection District. The Missouri Department of Conservation reported recent drought conditions paired with low humidity and high winds have made these pop-up flames increasingly likely.

Prescribed burns, also called controlled burns, are used by fire officials to burn off natural fuels that can cause larger fire damage.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at jgwmfn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you