A 70-pound Labradoodle was rescued early Tuesday after falling through the ice into a pond north of Columbia and spending 20 minutes in the water.
It was 14 degrees at 7:07 a.m. when the Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to 7202 E. Highway HH. The caller reported that the dog, whose name was Maggie, had fallen through the ice and was struggling to keep her head above water.
When firefighters arrived at 7:24 a.m., the owner was in a flat-bottomed boat trying to rescue her, according to Gale Blomenkamp, spokesman for the Fire Protection District.
A firefighter put on an ice rescue suit and swam 75 feet from the shore to grab Maggie and hold her body above water. A second rescuer then went into the pond to help get the dog onto an ice shelf.
Firefighters on the bank used a rope to pull Maggie and the two rescuers back to shore, according to Blomenkamp.
Maggie’s owner, a veterinarian, then rushed her inside to evaluate and give her a warm shower. She was later described as appearing fine and acting normal.
The Boone County Fire Protection District reminds resident not to venture onto ice, and to keep their pets off of the ice as well. In mid-Missouri, ice is rarely safe to walk on, and is a threat to humans and animals.
The Boone County Fire Protection District advised those who witness someone or an animal falling in ice to call 911 immediately, and to never attempt a rescue.