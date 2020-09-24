Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is now offering flu vaccinations for the 2020–21 season.
Residents can get flu shots through school-based flu clinics, outreach clinics around Boone County and curbside appointments, according to a news release.
A flu vaccine will not protect against the virus that causes COVID-19; however, it can help reduce respiratory illness in your community, according to the CDC. The Health Department urges residents to get their flu shot to help keep those at high risk for the virus protected and protect the health care system from becoming overwhelmed.
“The most effective protection against influenza is vaccination,” Health Department Director Stephanie Browning said. “Not only does the vaccine protect you from infection, it also protects those around you, including those who may be more vulnerable to severe illness.”
According to the release:
- Residents six months and older will be eligible for the vaccine.
- The Health Department will provide flu vaccinations at no cost to those between the ages of six months and 18 years thanks to a continued partnership with MU Health Care and the David B. Lichtenstein Foundation.
- The cost of the vaccine for residents age 19 and older will vary depending on their insurance coverage.
- For self-pay residents, the cost of the vaccine is $25.
- Residents 65 and older are eligible for a high-dose flu shot.
- Individuals with severe egg allergies are advised to consult with their primary health provider about receiving the flu vaccine.
The department clinic accepts cash, credit and debit cards and checks and can bill various insurance plans through VaxCare, the release said.
A list of the insurance providers accepted through the VaxCare billing system can be found on the health department website. Receipts will be available upon request.
School-based clinics are currently accepting patients. Parents with questions about their school’s participation should contact their school nurse, the release said.
Curbside flu shots are available at the Health Deparmtnet by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 874-7355.
Community-based drop-in clinics (no appointment necessary) will operate on the following schedule:
Sturgeon: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sturgeon Elementary School.
Rocheport: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 5, Rocheport Moniteau Housing.
Hallsville: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 7, Hallsville Intermediate School.
Harrisburg: 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 12, Harrisburg Legion Hall.
Centralia: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 14, Centralia Intermediate School.
Harrisburg: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Harrisburg Community Room.
Ashland: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Ashland Primary School.
Additional information can be found on the Health Department’s website.