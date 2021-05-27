Boone County Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson said Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic “shone a spotlight” on poverty and racial disparities present in Boone County. Impoverished communities, she believes, were hit hardest by the pandemic, and people of color were disproportionately affected by it.
“When we hear that a community has weathered the pandemic well, it’s likely that the focus on the discussion is not those experiencing poverty and often generational poverty,” Thompson said.
Crystal Kroner, executive director of the Cradle to Career Alliance, shared similar sentiments at a news conference celebrating the award to the county of a $125,000 Upward Mobility grant at the Boone County Government Center. There is one root cause behind the large and chronic disparities between Black and white Boone County residents, she said.
“We are absolutely taking the position that that cause is systemic racism.”
Kroner said the Cradle to Career Alliance’s 2020 health equity report revealed Boone County residents face large racial disparities in “every category.”
She noted that in many cases, we treat symptoms instead of the wound. Kroner said the Upward Mobility grant, which comes from the Urban Institute, will let them heal the wound and its symptoms.
Steve Calloway, former president of the Minority Men’s Network, said at the event that if the Boone County community includes conversations about systemic racism as it goes forward, he is optimistic it can get things done.
“Using words in the community, in public places, like someone saying systemic racism in front of a group of city and community leaders, is amazing,” Calloway said.
The grant
The Upward Mobility grant will provide 18 months of technical support through which the Urban Institute will advise Boone County using “mobility metrics.”
Thompson believes the grant will transform Boone County’s efforts to improve economic mobility and reduce racial disparities.
Joanne Nelson, director of Boone County Community Services, said Boone County is one of eight counties selected nationwide. The others are:
- Alameda, California
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Ramsey, Minnesota
- Riverside, California
- St. Lucie, Florida
- Summit, Ohio
- Washington, D.C.
Nelson said Boone County is the smallest of the grant winners.
Megan CorbinBania, a data and performance analyst for Boone County Community Services, said the project is still in its fledgling stages. She did not have an answer for how community input will be structured, and the focus now is on using data to understand community metrics.
Calloway said he sees this project as an “outgrowth” of a process he was a part of in Cincinnati nearly 20 years ago. He called it a collective impact process and said it’s about getting people in the community on board using data.
Bania said they may not know what this project will look like yet, but she knows the community will be at the center of it.