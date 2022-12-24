Plans for a large-scale solar farm in the county are proceeding after the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission held its final public hearing on draft regulations on Dec. 8.
Bill Florea, director of Boone County’s Resource Management, is working on this project with the Planning and Zoning Commission. They have created a draft of regulations that will apply to future solar farms in the whole county, with a specific project in mind for the eastern edge of Columbia along Route B.
Florea said Planning and Zoning is required by the county to hold three public hearings on the draft regulations, which helps address potential concerns from residents. The commission held hearings in Columbia, Ashland and Centralia but received little to no input during the meetings.
The only comment during the first public hearing came from Melissa Vancrum, a collaborator on the plan who spoke on behalf of her client Boone-Stephens Solar One, a subsidiary of Enel Green Power of North America. The county is contracting with this company to create a solar farm.
At the second hearing in Ashland, no one offered public comment.
“The way I look at public hearings, it’s easy to get people to come and say bad things; it’s harder to get them to come and say something positive,” Florea said.
“If they don’t show up, to me, that means that either they’re not paying attention, which I hope isn’t the case, or what we’re doing is OK, and it’s not causing anybody any concern,” he said.
Now that the hearings are completed, the Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the few comments it received and might make changes to the regulations or a recommendation to the Boone County Commission.
Justin Aldred, District I commissioner, said the public hearings could help reconcile the differences among everyone involved.
“I think there is a distinction between what a commercial development does and wants and what the neighbors or even Boone County would necessarily want,” he said. “We are putting together the regulation because that is how we can mitigate all those things ... like environmental impact, traffic impact, economic impact.”
Florea said the public hearings are important to give residents a chance to voice their thoughts and concerns on the plan.
“It’s to get public input on what we’re proposing to do, because ultimately that’s who we’re doing it for,” he said.
The draft outlines requirements for the establishment of a future solar farm, such as its dimensions and proximity to other structures. It also discusses guidelines for protecting the health of the public and animals and avoiding degradation of the area.
Before construction can begin, the regulations say an overlay district plan must be created that lays out boundaries and acreage of the site, as well as its existing topography and vegetation. The company building the solar farm must also submit a cost-benefit analysis, environmental assessment, carry out approval procedures and inform anyone living nearby of the plan.
Once the regulations are fully approved, the next step is building a solar farm in the county. Florea said the plan is to install one just slightly east of Columbia’s city limits, near the Settlers Ridge development.
Boone County District II Commissioner Janet Thompson expressed excitement about the proposed solar farm.
“I think people look at Boone County as a really good place to live,” she said. “This supports the notion that this is a community that cares, this is a community that wants to make energy more affordable for the people who live here.”
Thompson also said it is important to incorporate elements into the regulations that help people feel comfortable with living near a solar farm.
Several Settlers Ridge residents said they were open to living near a solar farm, though they want the county to keep those who live nearby in mind.
Doreen Moses, one of the residents in the neighborhood, said she heard about the plan at a neighborhood association meeting over the summer. She said she is not necessarily opposed to the plan, but she wants the county to consider proper safety measures for nearby residents.
Alisa Strong, another Settlers Ridge resident, said she has some reservations about the plan, especially after the Settlers Ridge developer seemed critical of the plan at the summer meeting.
Strong said she understands why the county is interested in pursuing this project but that it makes her worried about how it might cause her home value to depreciate.
Rhonda Carlson, one of the developers of Settlers Ridge alongside her husband, Kas Carlson, said the news of a potential solar farm nearby came as a complete surprise. She said she had been aware of the city’s previous plans for a solar farm, and although her construction company owns the land contiguous to the potential site, the county never notified her of its plans. She instead found out from one of her company’s engineers who asked whether she’d heard about it.
Carlson said her main concern comes from the neighboring land being zoned for residential use, as she does not want to subject future residents to looking out on a solar farm.
“It wouldn’t be something that would affect (the home) values per se, but the land on the west side of Route B that we would develop ... was set up to be residential, and I certainly would not be interested in developing that as residential because I would not want to be next to a big solar farm,” she said.
Florea said homeowners have less to worry about with solar energy compared to wind energy, and a solar project is a better fit for the county because it will have less of an impact on neighboring properties. The components are smaller, and solar panels are lower to the ground. He also said the project would support economic development by generating more property tax and contributing to the future of green energy.
The next step toward implementing a county-scale solar farm will be a public hearing held by the County Commission, after which a vote will take place to approve or deny the regulations or transfer them back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for additional review.