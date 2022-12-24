Plans for a large-scale solar farm in the county are proceeding after the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission held its final public hearing on draft regulations on Dec. 8.

Bill Florea, director of Boone County’s Resource Management, is working on this project with the Planning and Zoning Commission. They have created a draft of regulations that will apply to future solar farms in the whole county, with a specific project in mind for the eastern edge of Columbia along Route B.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and international studies. Reach me at teaganking@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you