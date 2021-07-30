Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson brought the Boone County Muleskinners up to date Friday about progress on the $125,000 Upward Mobility grant awarded to the county this spring.
With funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Urban Institute gave grants to eight counties in the country to shrink racial and ethnic equity gaps.
Since May, meetings have been held "at least every two weeks" in Boone County to figure out what kind of data should be collected and how the data can help bring change to the county, she said. Thompson calls the compilation of information a "mobility metrics framework."
The analysts are "looking at the notion that local conditions profoundly shape the opportunities for people to achieve mobility from poverty. ... mobility metrics reflect that framework," Thompson said.
There are three prongs for how analysts view mobility metrics.
- Economic success: rising income and assets
- Power and autonomy: control over your life
- Valued within the community: feeling the sense of belonging
The grant will compensate the analysts and researchers who are helping county leaders find and understand the information so that they can put plans in action, she said.
Boone County is one of eight counties across the country that received assistance from the Urban Institute and funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The other recipients are:
- Alameda County, California
- Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania
- Ramsey County, Minnesota
- Riverside County, California
- San Lucie County Florida
- Summit County, Ohio
- Washington D.C.
Boone is the smallest county selected.
"We are tiny compared to the other communities that were that were chosen. ... It speaks volumes I think for this community and the people who came together initially to write the grant proposal," Thompson said.
Thompson credits the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for making her realize how much the county needed help. She cited a line in the county's grant application written by Darin Preis, executive director of Central Missouri Community Action.
"Despite many economic advantages in Boone County, Missouri, economic mobility is abysmal," Preis wrote.
Thompson believes that the "brutal honesty about who we are and our commitment to transformative change" is why Boone was selected.
The full presentation can be watched on the Muleskinner's Youtube Channel.